Ernexa Therapeutics Participates in the Virtual Investor “Why Now” On-Demand Conference

Video webcast now available here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it participated in the Virtual Investor “Why Now” on-demand conference.

During the webcast, Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics, presented the Company’s investment thesis and highlighted why he believes now is a pivotal time for Ernexa. The pitch discusses the Company’s planned transition into a clinical-stage biotechnology company, with lead candidate ERNA-101 advancing toward a planned Investigational New Drug (IND) submission and, importantly, the start of its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study.

The discussion also highlights ERNA-101’s differentiated, off-the-shelf iMSC platform, encouraging preclinical results in ovarian cancer models and the Company’s continued execution across manufacturing, regulatory and clinical activities supporting its advancement into the clinic.

The video webcast is now accessible for on-demand viewing here.

JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are paid consultants to Ernexa Therapeutics. JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are investor relations and corporate communications firms. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of Ernexa Therapeutics. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the Company's website and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on the Company.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer, with the potential to address multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date here of, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Sharon Golubchik

RAYNZ

sharon@raynzhealth.com