Equipment Junction Turns Surplus Lab Gear into STEM Opportunities

Nonprofit connects biotech surplus with schools to make hands-on science affordable

HAYWARD, CA, April 1, 2025—STEM education depends on hands-on learning, but many schools can’t afford the lab equipment to make it happen. At the same time, biotech companies have surplus gear collecting dust or ending up in landfills. Equipment Junction, a California nonprofit, is solving both problems by collecting, refurbishing, and selling used lab equipment to educators at a fraction of market prices.

A 2022 National Science Foundation report warned that the U.S. is falling behind in science and engineering. Yet, public schools, community colleges, and universities often lack the resources to provide students with real lab experiences. Equipment Junction helps bridge that gap by making essential tools affordable while reducing waste from the biotech industry.

"Every student should have access to hands-on science learning, no matter their school’s budget," said Claire Komives, Founder & Executive Director of Equipment Junction. "We take equipment that would otherwise go to waste and get it into classrooms where it can inspire the next generation of scientists."

How Equipment Junction Makes a Difference:

● Collects surplus lab equipment and supplies from biotech and pharma companies

● Refurbishes and sells it at a low cost to schools and colleges

● Funds scholarships and small research grants with revenue

With over 1,000 public high schools, community colleges, and CSU programs in California, affordable lab equipment is needed. For biotech companies, partnering with Equipment Junction means freeing up space while supporting future STEM professionals. For educators, it means access to affordable tools that bring science to life.

About Equipment Junction

Equipment Junction is a nonprofit dedicated to making STEM education more accessible. The organization helps schools and colleges provide hands-on science learning while reducing industry waste by collecting and refurbishing surplus lab equipment and supplies from biotech companies.

For more information, visit www.equipmentjunction.org or contact:

Media Contact:

Claire Komives

Founder & Executive Director

claire@equipmentjunction.org