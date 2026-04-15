EpimAb Biotherapeutics to Present a Novel Prodrug T-Cell Engager (ProTCE) Platform at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of bispecific antibodies and T-cell engagers, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting a Novel Prodrug T-Cell Engager (ProTCE) Platform poster presentation at the upcoming 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, from April 17-22, 2026.

The posters will feature: ProTCE Platform and Initial Pre-clinical Proof of Concept for EM33. Details for the presentation are as follows:

ProTCE Platform and its Candidate ProTCE EM33

Title: A novel and versatile Prodrug T cell engager platform with a novel candidate demonstrating potent and tumor-restricted activity

A novel and versatile Prodrug T cell engager platform with a novel candidate demonstrating potent and tumor-restricted activity Presentation Number: 1610

1610 Presentation Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Presentation Time: 9:00AM - 12:00PM, local time (Location: Poster Section 10)





"We are pleased to present our Prodrug T-cell engager technology platform at AACR annual conference. This achievement validates the global competitiveness and clinical translation potential of our proprietary innovations, marking a key milestone in advancing the company’s R&D capabilities," said Dr. Chengbin Wu, Founder and CEO of EpimAb. "Moving forward, the platform aims to address key unmet medical needs and advance the development of safer and more effective therapeutic options for patients worldwide."

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc

EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multi-specific antibodies. Utilizing a broad range of in-house research and technology capabilities, including the proprietary FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) and MAT-Fab (Monovalent Asymmetric Tandem Fab) bispecific platform, EpimAb is generating and globally advancing a unique pipeline of transformative preclinical and clinical assets that aim to benefit cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.epimab.com

Investor Contact

Dr. David Gu

Phone: +86-21-61951011

Email: IR@epimab.com





BD Contact

Dr. Jason Tang

Phone: +86-21-61951014

Email: partnering@epimab.com