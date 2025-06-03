Enveric Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering a Novel Family of Molecules Including Melatonin Receptor-Targeting Compounds

New Intellectual Property Unlocks Potential for Sleep and CNS Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent (USPTO Number 12,187,679). The patent strengthens Enveric’s intellectual property portfolio and covers a structurally diverse class of novel molecules with potential therapeutic applications in the treatment of sleep and central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The newly granted patent, titled, “Hydroxylated Psilocybin Derivatives and Methods of Using,” expands Enveric’s proprietary drug discovery platform and includes a unique subset of compounds that demonstrate selective binding to the melatonin MT1 receptor—an established, therapeutic target known to regulate circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycles. These molecules were identified through Enveric’s structure-activity screening efforts.

Melatonin signaling is a clinically validated pathway in the treatment of sleep and mood disorders. Several approved therapies leverage this mechanism of action, including ramelteon (Rozerem®), a selective MT1/MT2 agonist approved by the FDA for insomnia, and agomelatine (Valdoxan®), an MT1/MT2 agonist and 5-HT₂C antagonist approved in Europe for major depressive disorder (MDD). These drugs provide market validation for targeting melatonergic pathways.

Among the diverse molecules covered by the patent, select compounds exhibit potential to act as MT1-selective agonists, positioning them as promising candidates for the development of innovative sleep therapeutics. Some of these compounds also display more complex pharmacological profiles, engaging both melatonin and other CNS-relevant receptor systems. This receptor diversity may enable differentiated therapeutic approaches across a range of psychiatric and neurological indications.

The Company believes this new patent enhances the strength of its drug discovery platform and supports continued expansion of its CNS-focused strategy targeting high-value therapeutic markets.

Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences, commented “This newly issued patent adds to the growing body of intellectual property that underpins our pipeline of next-generation neuroplastogenic therapeutics. The inclusion of selective melatonin receptor-binding compounds broadens our ability to target sleep disorders, a prevalent category representing a multi-billion-dollar annual market. This intellectual property milestone strengthens our strategic position to advance differentiated candidates in areas where current treatment options remain limited or suboptimal.”

