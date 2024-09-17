Entact Bio Appoints Ruben Tommasi, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Veteran drug developer and R&D leader with three decades of pharmaceutical and biotech experience to oversee development of targeted protein enhancement modality

Entact Bio, a company committed to improving the lives of patients by developing precision medicines that enhance the function of beneficial proteins, today announced the appointment of Ruben Tommasi, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Tommasi joins Entact with three decades of experience in the life sciences industry, having held a series of leadership roles driving drug discovery across therapeutic areas at global pharmaceutical companies and innovative biotechs.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Ruben, who brings deep expertise in drug discovery and has a proven record in successfully advancing compounds from program inception to clinical development and regulatory approval,” said Entact Bio CEO Victoria Richon, Ph.D. “His scientific leadership and experience in multiple therapeutic areas will progress our mission to expand the universe of treatable diseases for patients in need using an entirely new class of drugs.”

Dr. Tommasi joins Entact from Dunad Therapeutics where he served as Chief Scientific Officer and oversaw the discovery and development of the company’s next-generation targeted protein degradation therapies. Previously Dr. Tommasi served as Chief Scientific Officer for Entasis Therapeutics, where he led its drug discovery team and built a strong pipeline of antibacterial programs, including an asset that would go on to complete a successful Phase 3 study and another asset that later progressed to FDA approval.

Earlier in his career Dr. Tommasi held research leadership positions at AstraZeneca and the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR) in infection, computational chemistry, and lead finding across metabolic diseases, oncology and ophthalmology. Dr. Tommasi received his BS in Chemistry summa cum laude followed by his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry at the State University of New York at Albany. He completed post-doctoral fellowships at the University of Colorado at Boulder and The Upjohn Company.

“I was very attracted to the innovative modality Entact is developing as it holds tremendous potential to pursue new, undrugged targets believed to be beneficial against disease,” said Dr. Tommasi. “The progress the company has made developing the Encompass™ platform is impressive, and I’m excited about leading the scientific efforts and sharing in the team’s passion for introducing new therapeutic options for patients.”

About Entact Bio

Entact Bio is developing a novel class of precision medicines that enhance the function of beneficial proteins. Launched by a founding team deeply rooted in deubiquitylase (DUB) biochemistry, chemical biology, disease biology, and small-molecule drug development, Entact has built its proprietary Encompass™ platform to create enhancement-targeting chimeric (ENTAC™) medicines. ENTACs leverage the natural ability of DUBs to regulate and enhance protein function. By harnessing the power of DUBs, Entact is expanding the universe of treatable diseases and creating new options for patients who are underserved by current therapeutic modalities. For more information, visit entactbio.com.

