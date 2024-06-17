SUBSCRIBE
Entact Bio

Map of NextGen Class of 2024/BioSpace
Business
NextGen Class of 2024: Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch This Year
Rapport Therapeutics tops this year’s list with $250 million in Series A and B financing in just six months.
December 18, 2023
 · 
20 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
Entact Bio Appoints Michael Gutch, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer
May 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
4BIO Capital Portfolio Company Entact Bio Launches with $81 Million Series A to Develop Precision Medicines for Targeted Protein Enhancement
December 6, 2022
 · 
6 min read
