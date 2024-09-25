Ensysce Biosciences Presenting at Upcoming Meetings

~ New Data on Opioid Use Disorder Program at Society for Neuroscience Meeting ~

~ Ensysce CEO Invited Expert Speaker at Formulation & Delivery US 2024 Meeting ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, today announced its participation in two upcoming meetings in October 2024.

October 5, 2024: New data will be presented in a poster session in collaboration with Sygnature Discovery at the Society for Neuroscience meeting in Chicago in the session for Addictive Drugs: Drug Tolerance, Dependence, and Toxicity.The poster entitled “Methadone ameliorates the effects of morphine withdrawal in a modified rat model of physical dependence” is the first study of its kind in a pre-clinical model to evaluate the efficacy of novel agents for treating Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).OUD affects 16 million people worldwide and can be attributed to 500,000 deaths each year. OUD is characterized by intense cravings for opioids and severe withdrawal effects if an opioid cannot be found. Methadone is a common agent used to reduce these cravings yet can be abused. OUD has unwanted cardiovascular side effects and due to varied pharmacology can lead to overdose and death. Ensysce has been applying its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) technology to develop novel methadone analogues with reduced cardiovascular side effects and reduced abuse potential. Sygnature Discovery employs relevant rodent models, knowledge about applicable and sensitive endpoints, and state-of-the-art technologies in the assessment of behavioral effects of novel drug candidates.

October 16, 2024: Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce, has been invited as an Expert Speaker at the Formulation & Delivery US 2024 meeting in San Diego, CA to present “TAAP and MPAR - Delivering Prescription Drugs Safely with Added Oral Overdose Protection”. The presentation will highlight the versatility of the TAAP and MPAR platforms, and showcase Ensysce’s lead products, PF614 and PF614-MPAR. The Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations from the FDA demonstrate the uniqueness of these approaches to deliver effective drugs more safely and efficiently.

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/formulation-delivery-og - Formulation & Delivery by Oxford Global

Dr. Kirkpatrick said, “The research Ensysce is conducting with Sygnature Discovery is just one demonstration of how the TAAP program can improve an existing effective agent, with the intent of making it safer and improving quality of life. We believe our chemical approach to improve drugs to treat pain, ADHD or OUD will positively impact health and wellbeing.”

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as “may,” “intends,” “can,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “possible,” “believe” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce’s management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce’s business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce’s product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce’s and its partners’ ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

