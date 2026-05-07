Enovis Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

First-quarter sales growth of 5% on a reported basis

First-quarter Reconstructive sales grew 11% on a reported basis

Reiterating full-year 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow Conversion guidance

Dallas, TX, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (“Enovis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2026. The Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 8:30 am ET.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Enovis’ first-quarter net sales of $589 million grew 5% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis from the same quarter in 2025. First quarter results reflect continued execution in P&R and Recon, stable end markets, and encouraging momentum in new product introductions, offset by the impact of fewer selling days. Compared to the same quarter in 2025, net sales in Recon grew 11% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis, and P&R was flat on a reported basis and 1% on an organic basis.

Enovis also reported first-quarter net loss of $8 million, or 1.4% of sales, and adjusted EBITDA of $104 million, or 17.6% of sales.

The Company reported first-quarter 2026 net loss of $0.15 per share and adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.89.

"Our first-quarter results reflect solid execution and continued progress advancing our innovation-led strategy,” said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. “Growth in the quarter was supported by contributions from recent product launches which enhance our competitive positioning and expand our addressable market.

At the same time, we are operating in a dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, and we remain focused on disciplined execution. Our priorities - commercial execution and innovation, operational excellence, and financial discipline - position us well to navigate near-term uncertainty while continuing to invest in long-term growth. We remain confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver sustainable performance and value for patients and shareholders over time.”

2026 Financial Outlook

Enovis reaffirms financial expectations for 2026. Revenue is expected to approximate $2.31-2.37 billion, which incorporates 4-6% organic revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $425-435 million. The guidance ranges for revenue and adjusted EBITDA are based on current exchange rates. Full-year adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.52 to $3.73. Full year free cash flow conversion is expected to be 25% or higher.

Conference call and Webcast

Investors can access the webcast via a link on the Enovis website, www.enovis.com . For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. callers) and (646) 307-1963 (International callers) and use conference ID 3314793. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later in the day.

About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com.

Availability of Information on the Enovis Website

Investors and others should note that Enovis routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Enovis Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Enovis Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in Enovis to review the information that it shares on ir.enovis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis’ plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis’ results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to Enovis’ integration of Lima; the impact of public health emergencies and global pandemics; disruptions in the global economy caused by escalating geopolitical tensions including in connection with the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of inflationary pressures; changes in government trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs; the impact of a shutdown of the U.S. government or any future shutdowns; supply chain disruptions; increasing energy costs and availability concerns, particularly in the European market; other impacts on Enovis’ business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis’ filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enovis has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may include one or more of the following: adjusted net income from continuing operations (“Adjusted net income”), Adjusted net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted gross profit, and Adjusted gross profit margin.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share exclude net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations, net of taxes; the effect of Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes; restructuring charges; Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) fees and other costs; strategic transaction costs; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related intangible asset amortization; strategic purchase of economic interest on future royalty payments; and property plant and equipment step-up depreciation; goodwill impairment charges; non-cash Other (income) expense, net; and include the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at applicable tax rates and other tax adjustments. Enovis also presents Adjusted net income margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted net income.

Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted net income excluding all Other (income) expense, net; interest, taxes, and depreciation and other amortization. Enovis presents Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted gross profit represents gross profit excluding depreciation step-up of acquired fixed assets and the impact of restructuring charges. Adjusted gross profit margin is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted gross profit.

Organic sales growth calculates sales growth period over period, after excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign exchange rate fluctuations..

Free cash flow represents cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from sale of certain properties. Free cash flow conversion represents free cash flow divided by adjusted net income.

These non-GAAP financial measures assist Enovis management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity improvements of the Company. Enovis management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. Enovis does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis to the closest GAAP financial measures, as such information is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to uncertainties regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items excluded from these measures. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

Kyle Rose

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

+1-917-734-7450

investorrelations@enovis.com

Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026 April 4, 2025 Net sales $ 589,151 $ 558,834 Cost of sales 223,666 226,605 Gross profit 365,485 332,229 Gross profit margin 62.0 % 59.5 % Selling, general and administrative expense 282,810 269,019 Research and development expense 31,533 28,528 Amortization of acquired intangibles 41,904 41,812 Purchase of royalty interest — 35,777 Restructuring charges 2,708 3,862 Operating income (loss) 6,530 (46,769 ) Operating income (loss) margin 1.1 % (8.4) % Interest expense, net 9,169 9,188 Other (income) expense , net (3,273 ) 1,392 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 634 (57,349 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,045 (1,769 ) Net loss from continuing operations (8,411 ) (55,580 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (39 ) (125 ) Net loss (8,450 ) (55,705 ) Net loss margin (1.4) % (10.0) % Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes 314 261 Net loss attributable to Enovis Corporation $ (8,764 ) $ (55,966 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted Continuing operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.98 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — Consolidated operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.98 )

Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026 April 4, 2025 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share Net Loss (GAAP) $ (8.5 ) $ (55.7 ) Net loss margin (GAAP) (1.4) % (10.0) % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 0.1 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation(1) (GAAP) $ (8.7 ) $ (55.8 ) Restructuring charges - pretax(2) 2.7 3.9 MDR and other costs - pretax(3) 1.2 3.2 Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax 41.9 41.8 PPE step-up depreciation - pretax(4) 0.7 0.6 Strategic transaction costs - pretax(5) 11.0 12.1 Purchase of royalty interest(6) — 35.8 Stock-based compensation 8.7 7.4 Other (income) expense, net(7) (1.0 ) 1.4 Tax adjustment(8) (5.0 ) (13.0 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)(9) $ 51.6 $ 37.3 Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations(9) 8.8 % 6.7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 57,313 56,792 Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.98 ) Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP) 57,996 57,374 Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP)(9) $ 0.89 $ 0.65

__________

(1) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net loss from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes.

(2) Restructuring charges includes immaterial expenses classified as Cost of sales on the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended April 4, 2025. There were no similar charges for the three months ended April 3, 2026.

(3) MDR and other costs includes (i) $0.8 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $2.5 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.4 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $0.7 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4) Includes $0.7 million in PPE step-up depreciation in connection with acquired businesses for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $0.6 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025.

(5) Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $7.4 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $8.7 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025, respectively, related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition, which includes payroll and retention costs for roles to be eliminated or that are dedicated to integration activities, professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling, and integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $3.4 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $2.9 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, and (iii) $0.2 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $0.5 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(6) Purchase of royalty interest represents the one-time, up-front expense incurred by the Company to acquire the economic rights to future royalties under product development agreements in connection with the termination of such agreements as part of a strategic shift to a new product development model. The Company believes that excluding the impact of such expense enhances comparability between periods, provides investors with a clear and meaningful view of our underlying business trends and aligns with how management evaluates the ongoing business performance.

(7) Other (income) expense, net includes the fair value gain adjustment for non-designated cross currency swaps in 2026. Includes the final fair value loss adjustment for the Contingent Acquisition Shares issued in the first quarter of 2025.

(8) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 21.3% for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and 23.1% for the three months ended April 4, 2025.

(9) For the three months ended April 3, 2026, we revised our definition of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share to no longer adjust for inventory step-up charges. Adjusted Net Income in prior periods has been revised to reflect this change for consistency of presentation along with its impact on the effective tax rate which has been revised from 23.4%, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended April 4, 2025, to 23.1%. Accordingly, Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended April 4, 2025 has been revised from $45.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended April 4, 2025, to $37.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, reflecting the removal of a $12.1 million adjustment for inventory step-up in connection with acquired businesses, resulting in a corresponding reduction to Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations for the three months ended April 4, 2025 from 8.3%, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended April 4, 2025, to 6.7%.

Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026 April 4, 2025 (Dollars in millions) Net loss (GAAP) $ (8.5 ) $ (55.7 ) Net loss margin (GAAP) (1.4) % (10.0) % Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 0.1 Income tax expense (benefit) 9.0 (1.8 ) Other (income) expense, net (3.3 ) 1.4 Interest expense, net 9.2 9.2 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6.5 $ (46.8 ) Adjusted to add: Restructuring charges(1) 2.7 3.9 MDR and other costs(2) 1.2 3.2 Strategic transaction costs(3) 11.0 12.1 Stock-based compensation 8.7 7.4 Depreciation and other amortization 31.4 29.6 Amortization of acquired intangibles 41.9 41.8 Purchase of royalty interest(4) — 35.8 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(5) $ 103.6 $ 87.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(5) 17.6 % 15.6 %

__________

(1) Restructuring charges includes immaterial expenses classified as Cost of sales on the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended April 4, 2025. There were no similar charges for the three months ended April 3, 2026.

(2) MDR and other costs includes (i) $0.8 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $2.5 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025, respectively, in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.4 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $0.7 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3) Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $7.4 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $8.7 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition, which includes payroll and retention costs for roles to be eliminated or that are dedicated to integration activities, professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling, and integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $3.4 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $2.9 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, and (iii) $0.2 million for the three months ended April 3, 2026 and $0.5 million for the three months ended April 4, 2025 related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4) Purchase of royalty interest represents the one-time, up-front expense incurred by the Company to acquire the economic rights to future royalties under product development agreements in connection with the termination of such agreements as part of a strategic shift to a new product development model. The Company believes that excluding the impact of such expense enhances comparability between periods, provides investors with a clear and meaningful view of our underlying business trends and aligns with how management evaluates the ongoing business performance.

(5) For the three months ended April 3, 2026, we revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to no longer adjust for inventory step-up charges. Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods has been revised to reflect this change for consistency of presentation. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended April 4, 2025 has been revised from $99.2 million, as presented in our Form 10-Q for the period ended April 4, 2025, to $87.1 million, reflecting the removal of a $12.1 million adjustment for inventory step-up in connection with acquired businesses, resulting in a corresponding reduction to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended April 4, 2025 from 17.7%, as presented in our Form 10-Q for the period ended April 4, 2025, to 15.6%.

Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of Gross Margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026 April 4, 2025 Net sales $ 589.2 $ 558.8 Gross profit $ 365.5 $ 332.2 Gross profit margin (GAAP) 62.0 % 59.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 365.5 $ 332.2 PPE step-up depreciation 0.6 0.5 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 366.1 $ 332.8 Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)(1) 62.1 % 59.6 %

__________

(1) For the three months ended April 3, 2026, we revised our definition of Adjusted gross profit to no longer adjust for inventory step-up charges. Adjusted gross profit in prior periods has been revised to reflect this change for consistency of presentation. Accordingly, Adjusted gross profit for the three months ended April 4, 2025 has been revised from $344.9 million, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended April 4, 2025, to $332.8 million, reflecting the removal of a $12.1 million adjustment for inventory step-up in connection with acquired businesses, resulting in a corresponding reduction to Adjusted gross profit margin for the three months ended April 4, 2025 from 61.7%, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended April 4, 2025, to 59.6%.

Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except share amounts

(Unaudited)

April 3, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,129 $ 36,389 Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $30,219 and $25,609 444,206 442,786 Inventories, net 602,543 584,379 Prepaid expenses 49,517 42,283 Other current assets 110,286 101,222 Current portion of assets held for sale — — Total current assets 1,239,681 1,207,059 Property, plant and equipment, net 519,721 507,063 Goodwill 711,903 718,299 Intangible assets, net 1,192,487 1,236,713 Lease asset - right of use 74,500 72,256 Other assets 93,964 93,347 Total assets $ 3,832,256 $ 3,834,737 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 35,000 $ 35,000 Accounts payable 213,622 187,531 Accrued liabilities 360,043 375,943 Current portion of liabilities held for sale — — Total current liabilities 608,665 598,474 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,290,970 1,261,793 Non-current lease liability 59,324 58,000 Other liabilities 393,805 424,568 Total liabilities 2,352,764 2,342,835 Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 57,553,143 and 57,194,781 shares issued and outstanding as of April 3, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 58 57 Additional paid-in capital 3,056,849 3,048,414 Accumulated deficit (1,476,227 ) (1,467,463 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,759 ) (91,363 ) Total Enovis Corporation equity 1,476,921 1,489,645 Noncontrolling interest 2,571 2,257 Total equity 1,479,492 1,491,902 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,832,256 $ 3,834,737

Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026 April 4, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,450 ) $ (55,705 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,355 71,435 Stock-based compensation expense 8,750 7,407 Non-cash interest expense 1,788 1,348 Fair value loss on contingent acquisition shares — 1,787 Deferred income tax benefit (37,711 ) (1,769 ) Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (75 ) (527 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (4,347 ) (15,977 ) Inventories, net (22,072 ) (23,295 ) Accounts payable 26,887 4,189 Other operating assets and liabilities (14,174 ) 9,511 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,951 (1,596 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (52,804 ) (43,262 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash received, and investments (291 ) (18,858 ) Cash received upon settlement of derivatives — 1,601 Net cash used in investing activities (53,095 ) (60,519 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings under term credit facility (8,750 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other 72,000 72,000 Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other (35,516 ) (10,438 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock-based awards (943 ) (3,447 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 628 341 Deferred consideration payments and other (1,396 ) (2,265 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 26,023 51,191 Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents (139 ) 1,217 Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents (3,260 ) (9,707 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 36,389 48,167 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 33,129 $ 38,460

Enovis Corporation

GAAP Net Sales and Growth Rate Summary

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2026 April 4, 2025 Growth Rate Constant Currency Growth Rate (1) Organic Growth Rate (2) (In millions) Prevention & Recovery: U.S. Bracing & Support $ 114.9 $ 115.1 (0.2) % (0.2) % (0.2) % U.S. Other P&R 55.9 66.6 (16.2) % (16.2) % 2.9 % International P&R 101.3 90.9 11.4 % 2.4 % 0.9 % Total Prevention & Recovery 272.0 272.6 (0.2) % (3.2) % 1.0 % Reconstructive: U.S. Reconstructive 149.2 137.9 8.2 % 8.2 % 8.2 % International Reconstructive 167.9 148.4 13.2 % 3.0 % 3.0 % Total Reconstructive 317.1 286.3 10.8 % 5.5 % 5.5 % Total $ 589.2 $ 558.8 5.4 % 1.2 % 3.3 %



(1) Constant currency growth rate represents sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations based on prior year sales valued at the current period foreign currency rates.

(2) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.

Enovis Corporation

Change in Net Sales

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Prevention and Recovery Reconstructive Total Enovis $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the three months ended April 4, 2025 $ 272.6 $ 286.3 $ 558.8 Components of Change: Existing Businesses(1) 2.6 1.0 % 15.8 5.5 % 18.4 3.3 % Acquisitions(2) 1.3 0.5 % — — % 1.3 0.2 % Divestitures(3) (12.7 ) (4.7) % — — % (12.7 ) (2.3) % Foreign Currency Translation(4) 8.2 3.0 % 15.2 5.3 % 23.4 4.2 % (0.6 ) (0.2) % 31.0 10.8 % 30.4 5.4 % For the three months ended April 3, 2026 $ 272.0 $ 317.2 $ 589.2



(1) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.

(2) Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions of businesses for twelve months from the acquisition date. Excludes (i) acquisitions of former distribution partners as such transactions primarily represent a shift from a third-party distribution model to a direct sales model, and (ii) acquisitions of intellectual property as such transactions involve the purchase of technologies that have not been commercialized.

(3) Represents the decrease in sales as a result of divestitures of businesses for twelve months from the divestiture date.

(4) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.