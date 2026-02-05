Empyrean Medical Systems Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Greater China

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company focused on disruptive radiation oncology systems, said it has entered into a long-term exclusive commercial distribution agreement with Wide Code Industries Ltd. to market and sell its products across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Under the agreement, Wide Code will serve as Empyrean's exclusive commercial partner in the region, responsible for sales execution, channel development, market expansion and future localization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The partnership provides Empyrean with access to one of the world's largest oncology markets through a strategic, distributor-led joint venture model, allowing the company to expand internationally in an effective and market-focused manner.

"Greater China is an important and strategic growth market for us, but it requires local scale and execution capability," said Kal Fishman, chief executive officer of Empyrean Medical Systems. "This agreement allows us to enter the region in a disciplined way while maintaining capital efficiency and operational focus."

China's oncology market has expanded in recent years amid rising cancer incidence, demographic shifts, and continued investment in hospital infrastructure. For international medical device companies, exclusive regional partnerships have increasingly become a preferred approach to accelerate commercialization while limiting fixed costs and execution risk.

Empyrean said the agreement aligns with its broader strategy of building a scalable global commercial platform through selective, long-term partnerships rather than direct expansion in every market, given the company's current growth trajectory.

"Our priority is establishing repeatable global growth," Fishman said. "This partnership reflects how we intend to scale—by working with established regional operators and maintaining a focused balance sheet."

Wide Code expresses strong confidence in this partnership, viewing it as a firm testament to its positive outlook on future regional market demand and the commercial prospects of Empyrean's products.

Jordan Sun, CEO of Wide Code, stated, "We observe robust and sustained demand for advanced oncology treatment technologies across Greater China. Empyrean's disruptive scientific approach and exceptional product platform align closely with the needs of local healthcare institutions to elevate treatment standards. This collaboration is not merely a commercial distribution agreement but a long-term strategic win-win partnership, laying a solid foundation for the profound growth of both companies in the future market." Since its founding in 1990, Wide Code has focused for over three decades on the medical device sector in Greater China, amassing extensive regional channel networks, local know-how, and operational experience. Wide Code has a successful track record of partnering with numerous internationally renowned brands and has increasingly focused in recent years on introducing and localizing cutting-edge fields such as radiation oncology and robotic-assisted medical technologies. Its deep market presence and professional capabilities will provide a strong foundation for this collaboration.

Empyrean regards the Asian market as a core component of its long-term growth strategy and anticipates replicating similar successful partnership models in other key international markets in the future.

About Empyrean Medical Systems, Inc.

Empyrean Medical Systems develops and commercializes a new approach for delivering radiation therapy originally discovered by MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers. The Magnetically Optimized Very High Energy Electron Therapy (MOVHEET) method has the potential to significantly improve the precision, cost, and efficacy of radiation therapy delivered by conventional legacy methods for cancer treatment, and to reduce side effects. The patented Empyrean product lines leverage the unique dosimetric characteristics of magnetically optimized, very-high-energy electron beams and x-ray photon beam sculpting to treat malignant tumors. Empyrean holds a large IP portfolio and is poised for revenue growth from product sales in 2026 and beyond.

About Wide Code Industrial Group

Wide Code Industrial Group is a leading medical device enterprise focused on the Greater China region (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau). Founded in 1990, the Group leverages over 30 years of industry experience through a network of affiliated entities across Mainland China, supported by a deeply localized distribution and service operation. It has a strong record of commercializing products for international medical technology brands in the region.

