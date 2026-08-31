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Press Releases

Emmaus Life Sciences Announces Agreement for Evaluation of L-glutamine for Pancreatic Cancer

August 31, 2026 | 
2 min read

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement with Cedars-Sinai to continue investigating the clinical utility of L-glutamine oral powder in combination with chemotherapy, as a potential treatment for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The continuing research seeks to evaluate the efficacy and safety of L-glutamine in patients battling pancreatic cancer, an area of significant unmet medical need. This option agreement follows the results of the GlutaPanc trial (NCT04634539), recently published in Nature Cancer.

"We are incredibly proud to explore the broader potential of our therapies," said Willis Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus Life Sciences. "While Emmaus has historically been recognized for our breakthrough treatment in sickle cell disease, we believe that this agreement represents an important step in exploring new options for patients with pancreatic cancer.”

PDAC is the most common type of pancreatic cancer and is notoriously difficult to treat, often presenting with late-stage diagnoses and limited therapeutic options. The collaboration with Cedars-Sinai researchers leverages the institution's premier oncological research capabilities alongside Emmaus' expertise in drug development for orphan diseases.

The safety and efficacy of L-glutamine for the treatment of PDAC have not been established. There is no guarantee that L-glutamine will receive regulatory approval for this investigational use.

About Emmaus Life Sciences Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older, is approved for marketing in the United States, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, and is available on a named-patient early access program in other countries. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the potential efficacy of L-glutamine for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and the expected publication of Phase 1 study results. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that change over time, including the risks and other factors previously disclosed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them, except as may be required by law.


Contacts

Company Contact:
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Public Relations
(310) 214-0065
PR@emmauslifesciences.com

Southern California Pancreatic cancer Pipeline
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