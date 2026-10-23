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Elutia to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2026

October 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

Dial-In: Click here

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at http://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Elutia Investor Relations
ir@elutia.com


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