Elutia to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in New York:
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: Click Here
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: Click Here
Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact their Cantor, H.C. Wainwright, or Lake Street representative or email IR@elutia.com.
About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.
Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com
