SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Elicio Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation immunotherapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that Robert Connelly, Chief Executive Officer and Pete DeMuth, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, in New York, New York.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM ET

The live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here and on Elicio’s Events page for 90 days following the event.

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management at the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of KRAS-driven cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical findings in the personalized cancer immunotherapy space to develop effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. Elicio’s AMP technology aims to enhance the education, activation, and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional immunotherapy strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s ELI-002 7P lead program is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors. Off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid, commercial-scale manufacturing, and rapid availability of drug to patients, especially in neo-adjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized immunotherapy approaches. Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, which target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively. For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
View on Boston from the water
Job Trends
Massachusetts biopharma jobs, including R&D positions, fell in 2025: Report
August 25, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of businessmen moving a mountain uphill. The men & mountain and background are on separate labeled layers.
Business
Behind the bell: Gearing up to go public
August 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel