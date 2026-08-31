Elicio Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation immunotherapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that Robert Connelly, Chief Executive Officer and Pete DeMuth, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, in New York, New York.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET

The live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here and on Elicio’s Events page for 90 days following the event.

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting with management at the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of KRAS-driven cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical findings in the personalized cancer immunotherapy space to develop effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. Elicio’s AMP technology aims to enhance the education, activation, and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional immunotherapy strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s ELI-002 7P lead program is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors. Off-the-shelf immunotherapy approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid, commercial-scale manufacturing, and rapid availability of drug to patients, especially in neo-adjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized immunotherapy approaches. Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, which target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively. For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com