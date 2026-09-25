ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES AND TES PHARMA COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH FOR LUNG CANCER THERAPY

Tes Pharma Will Use the elive™ Platform to Functionally Evaluate Response to TES-4207 in Live Tumor Fragments as a Monotherapy and in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation, developer of a functional precision medicine platform for oncology therapy response measurement, today announced a collaboration with Italy-based Tes Pharma to evaluate TES-4207, a first-in-class investigational therapy targeting NR2F6 for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Through the collaboration, Elephas' elive platform will characterize functional response to TES-4207 in live human NSCLC tumor tissue, as a monotherapy and in combination therapy.

As Tes Pharma integrates the ex vivo elive platform with their TES-4207 small molecule program, researchers will use functional data from live human NSCLC tumor tissue to characterize response phenotypes and inform continued translational and clinical development. The data will provide additional functional insights to support ongoing evaluation and development of the molecule.

"As we continue advancing TES-4207, understanding functional response in live human tumor tissue provides an important layer of information to support our first-in-class development program," shared Francesco Greco, Project Leader at Tes Pharma. "The insights generated through this collaboration will help us better understand the potential of TES-4207, alone and in combination with other therapies, as we determine the best path forward."

Elephas' elive platform keeps tumor tissue alive and preserves the native tumor microenvironment, measuring therapeutic response directly rather than inferring it. For pharma partners, this generates functional human response data that can inform mechanism of action, combination therapy evaluation, and responder and non-responder profiling as programs move through translational and clinical development.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Tes Pharma and apply our elive platform to the development of TES-4207," shared Erika von Euw, PhD, MBA, Vice President, Scientific Affairs at Elephas. "Evaluating TES-4207 directly in live tumor tissue, both as a monotherapy and in combination with PD-1 blockade, allows us to capture tissue-specific functional responses while preserving the complexity of the tumor microenvironment. These insights can help inform clinical development and support a more precise approach to identifying groups most likely to benefit."

About Elephas Biosciences



Elephas is a global leader in functional precision medicine. Our elive platform is a breakthrough live‑tissue technology designed to measure therapeutic response across oncology treatment.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies and targeted therapies, only a fraction of patients receiving these treatments obtain a response, and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to a lack of accurate predictive biomarkers.

With the mission to tackle this growing dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex vivo platform to assess how live tumor tissue responds to oncology therapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the elive platform provides a functional readout, offering valuable insights.

To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tes Pharma



Tes Pharma is, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company's TES-4207 program targets NR2F6, an emerging immune-oncology target with the potential to modulate anti-tumor immune response. In the field of renal diseases, lead compound TESP-0401 demonstrated significant effect in models of acute (AKI) and chronic kidney diseases (CKD). TESP-0401 is undergoing Phase I SAD/MAD studies for prevention of delayed graft function in kidney transplantation.

In parallel, Tes Pharma continues to advance a broader pipeline of innovative small-molecule programs addressing high unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.tespharma.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn

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SOURCE Elephas