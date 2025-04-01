SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

electroCore to Participate at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
min read

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on April 10, 2025.

Dan Goldberger, CEO and Joshua Lev, Chief Financial Officer, will host a group presentation at 2:15 p.m. ET and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

DATE: April 10, 2025
TIME: 2:15 p.m. ET
WEBCAST: electroCore Group Presentation

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available using the above dedicated link. Investors attending the conference who are interested in scheduling a meeting with management can do so by contacting their Needham representative, or by emailing FNK IR at ecor@fnkir.com for more information.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

New Jersey Events
