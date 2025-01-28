EditCo Bio, Inc. Launches XDel Knockout Cells: Redefining CRISPR Gene Editing Efficiency and Reproducibility

Novel approach to CRISPR editing in immortalized and iPS cell lines offers an efficient, scalable solution for laboratories wanting to streamline and accelerate their research.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--EditCo Bio, a leader in cutting-edge genetic engineering and cellular model solutions, today announced the launch of XDel Knockout Cells, an innovative product designed to revolutionize the field of CRISPR gene editing. By leveraging a groundbreaking guide RNA (gRNA) design strategy, XDel technology ensures robust, reliable, and reproducible gene knockout results that accelerate research in functional genomics, disease modeling, and drug development.

Unmatched Quality and Efficiency

XDel Knockout Cells outperform traditional single-guide RNA (sgRNA) CRISPR methods, delivering significantly higher on-target editing efficiency while minimizing off-target effects. With a unique multiple guide RNA design, XDel technology utilizes up to three intelligently coordinated gRNAs to create efficient and consistent fragment deletions in target genes. This approach ensures persistent protein depletion and eliminates the variability often encountered with single-guide methods.

Key Benefits of XDel Knockout Technology:

High Efficiency : Achieve higher on-target editing rates and consistent knockout performance

: Achieve higher on-target editing rates and consistent knockout performance Reliable Results : Persistent protein depletion, validated through functional assays

: Persistent protein depletion, validated through functional assays Enhanced Reproducibility : Minimize variability for dependable outcomes across experiments in any loss-of-function study

: Minimize variability for dependable outcomes across experiments in any loss-of-function study Unparalleled Flexibility: Consistent results in both convenient and efficient cell pools as well as clonal cells

Different Formats and Cell Types to Meet Research Needs

XDel Knockout Cells are available in a variety of customizable formats, including cell pools, cell clones, and engineered cell libraries. Researchers can select from immortalized cells or induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), either customer-supplied or EditCo-supplied, ensuring compatibility with diverse experimental workflows.

Driving Discovery Forward

“XDel Knockout Cells are designed to empower researchers with the confidence and reproducibility they need in guaranteed CRISPR knockouts to drive groundbreaking discoveries with ease,” said Travis Maures, CSO of EditCo Bio. “With novel XDel technology and the freedom to easily order reliable knockout cell pools and clones across cell types, we are setting a new benchmark for CRISPR gene editing, democratizing CRISPR and making complex experiments simpler and more efficient.”

The introduction of XDel Knockout Cells is a strategic extension of EditCo’s comprehensive Engineered Cell portfolio. It further solidifies the company’s position as a leader in cell engineering solutions that includes precision knockout and knock-in technologies across cell types, including immortalized, iPS, and primary cell lines like T cells and fibroblasts.

To learn more about XDel Knockout Cells, visit www.editco.bio or contact EditCo at www.EditCo.bio/contact.

About EditCo Bio, Inc.

EditCo Bio is a pioneer in the development of CRISPR-engineered cell models and high-throughput gene editing solutions. Originally a spinout of Synthego, EditCo Bio leverages the expertise, technology, and partnerships that are critical for creating a novel, end-to-end CRISPR platform able to accelerate scientific discoveries. They’re dedicated to building out a more accessible research toolkit to make genome engineering easier, faster, and more reliable. To learn more about EditCo Bio, visit our website at www.EditCo.bio.

