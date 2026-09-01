SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, September 8
    Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
    Location: Boston, MA
  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Thursday, September 10
    Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY

To access the live webcast of Editas Medicine’s Fireside Chats, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine 
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com. 

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contacts: 
ir@editasmed.com 
media@editasmed.com  

Massachusetts Events
Editas Medicine
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
View on Boston from the water
Job Trends
Massachusetts biopharma jobs, including R&D positions, fell in 2025: Report
August 25, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of businessmen moving a mountain uphill. The men & mountain and background are on separate labeled layers.
Business
Behind the bell: Gearing up to go public
August 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel