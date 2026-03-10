Edgewise Announces Positive Long-Term Sevasemten Data Demonstrating Sustained Functional Stabilization in Becker Muscular Dystrophy Through 3.5 Years of Follow-Up

–The MESA data show stabilization of function in participants on sevasemten versus the predicted functional decline observed in Becker natural history studies –

– Data reinforce prior clinical findings of sevasemten in Becker, a rare disease with no approved treatments –

–The GRAND CANYON placebo-controlled pivotal cohort is on track to readout in 4Q 2026 –

BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today presented at the 2026 MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference, long-term data from its MESA open-label extension study of sevasemten in Becker muscular dystrophy (Becker), a devastating genetic disorder with no approved therapeutic interventions. The data show participants on sevasemten experienced stabilization of function over 3.5 years in marked contrast to the functional decline expected from Becker natural history data.

"For the first time with an investigational agent, we are seeing long-term data where individuals with Becker are stable in the face of a disease that we have seen would otherwise lead to a significant functional decline," said Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics. "We remain on track to deliver pivotal GRAND CANYON data for sevasemten and advancing towards the first marketing application for the treatment of Becker."

MESA is an open-label extension evaluating sevasemten long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy in adults and adolescents with Becker previously treated in sevasemten clinical trials. Nearly all eligible participants (99%) from prior sevasemten studies (including ARCH, CANYON/GRAND CANYON, and DUNE) chose to enroll in the MESA open-label extension study.

Key findings reported after 12 months of ARCH and CANYON participation and further follow-ups in MESA:

Sustained stabilization over 3.5 years : North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) functional scores of ARCH and CANYON trial participants treated with sevasemten remained stable after 3.5 years and 2 years, respectively. The CANYON participants on placebo who rolled into the MESA study also had NSAA functional scores that trended upward during the first year after switching to sevasemten.









: North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) functional scores of ARCH and CANYON trial participants treated with sevasemten remained stable after 3.5 years and 2 years, respectively. The CANYON participants on placebo who rolled into the MESA study also had NSAA functional scores that trended upward during the first year after switching to sevasemten. Divergence from Becker natural history : Once Becker functional decline begins, its course typically continues along that downward trajectory. Multiple natural history studies in Becker report NSAA scores declining by an average of 1.0 to 1.7 points annually; this equates to an expected average functional decline of 3.0 to 5.1 points over 3 years. 1-4









: Once Becker functional decline begins, its course typically continues along that downward trajectory. Multiple natural history studies in Becker report NSAA scores declining by an average of 1.0 to 1.7 points annually; this equates to an expected average functional decline of 3.0 to 5.1 points over 3 years. In MESA, the NSAA scores observed in the sevasemten treatment arm diverged markedly from predicted natural history declines: CANYON over 2 years: +0.1 improvement (treated) vs. -2.9 decline (predicted natural history) ARCH over 3.5 years: +0.1 improvement (treated) vs. -5.3 decline (predicted natural history)



Sevasemten, an investigational fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to protect muscle from contraction-induced damage, continued to show a favorable safety profile in MESA with long-term exposure for 3+ years.

The Company expects to announce top-line results of the sevasemten placebo-controlled pivotal cohort, GRAND CANYON, in 4Q 2026. If data are positive, the Company will advance sevasemten toward a marketing application to seek approval as the first targeted therapy for this underserved population.

About Becker muscular dystrophy

Becker is a rare, genetic, X-linked neuromuscular disorder that predominantly affects males. Mutations in the dystrophin gene result in contraction-induced muscle damage, leading to progressive, irreversible muscle loss, motor function decline, and shortened lifespan. Symptoms can begin at any age, with ongoing functional deterioration throughout life. No approved therapies currently exist to treat the underlying disease.

About Sevasemten and the MESA Study

Sevasemten is an investigational orally administered therapy selectively modulating fast skeletal muscle contraction to reduce damage in muscular dystrophies. Sevasemten presents a novel mechanism of action designed to selectively limit the exaggerated muscle damage caused by the absence or loss of functional dystrophin. Sevasemten is being studied in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

MESA is an open-label extension evaluating sevasemten long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy in adults and adolescents with Becker previously treated in sevasemten clinical trials. For more information, see the MDA 2026 MESA poster here and clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06066580).

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of symptomatic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

