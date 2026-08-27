Eascra Biotech Appoints Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Commercialization Push

Veteran biotherapeutics and genetic medicines leader joins nanomedicine startup to drive commercialization and pharma partnerships

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eascra Biotech , a nanomedicine startup, with a lab in Worcester, Massachusetts, has appointed Dr. Andrew Goodearl, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Goodearl brings more than three decades of biopharmaceutical experience to a role focused on advancing Eascra's commercialization strategy and accelerating product development.

Dr. Goodearl has spent his career advancing biotherapeutic candidates from the discovery stage into the clinic. His work spans immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, renal disease, oncology, and virology.

Most recently, he served as head of strategy and innovation for biotherapeutics and genetic medicine research at AbbVie, where he also founded and scaled a genetic medicine discovery research team to more than 30 staff. Prior to AbbVie, he held director-level roles at Abbott and Millennium Pharmaceuticals and conducted postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School.

“Dr. Goodearl brings exactly the combination of scientific depth and strategic perspective we need at this stage,” said Mari Anne Snow, Eascra co-founder and CEO. “As we move toward commercialization and build out our pharma partnerships, his leadership will be instrumental in translating our platform’s capabilities into real therapeutic impact.”

“What drew me to Eascra is the combination of a truly novel therapeutic platform and a team that has already proven it can execute,” said Dr. Goodearl. “I look forward to putting my experience in discovery and partnerships to work.”

Dr. Goodearl joins a company with a distinctive track record: Eascra has completed six missions to the International Space Station and is the first commercial company to produce nanoparticles in space for medical use on Earth. Eascra's JBNp technology delivers RNA therapeutics to hard-to-penetrate tissues such as articular cartilage and solid tumors, with proprietary nanoparticles that stabilize fragile cargoes like mRNA at room temperature, eliminating cold-chain requirements.

About Eascra Biotech

Eascra Biotech ( eascrabiotech.com ) is an early-stage nanomedicine startup providing an advanced therapeutic delivery platform capable of delivering RNA, gene editing, and other therapeutics to hard-to-reach treatment sites, such as articular cartilage, kidneys, and solid tumors. Its mission is to advance this technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. Eascra's proprietary delivery mechanism, a Janus Base Nanoparticle (JBNp) invented by Eascra co-founder Dr. Yupeng Chen, mimics DNA and is customizable for different treatment indications. Eascra is working with NASA, the ISS National Laboratory™, and a variety of private space companies to accelerate its go-to-market strategy. The company is actively seeking commercial partnerships with companies in need of innovative delivery mechanisms to expedite the development of cutting-edge treatments that enhance patient outcomes.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Bobbie Carlton bobbie@carltonprmarketing.com 781-718-7619