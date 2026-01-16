Dymicron Announces First Patient Enrolled in Triadyme-C IDE Clinical Trial

OREM, Utah, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymicron®, a privately held medical device company pioneering advanced spinal technologies, today announced the successful enrollment and treatment of the first patient in its Triadyme®-C Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial. This milestone marks the initiation of a U.S. clinical study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the Triadyme-C cervical artificial disc.

The first procedure was performed by Armen Khachatryan, MD, a board-certified spine surgeon and Founder and Director of The Disc Replacement Center in South Jordan, Utah. "The first U.S. procedure with the Triadyme-C was performed successfully, and the patient is doing well," said Dr. Khachatryan. "The Triadyme-C disc is a revolutionary cervical artificial disc with a unique polycrystalline diamond surface that enables its unique tri-lobe design to mimic the natural motion of a spinal segment. I look forward to evaluating clinical and radiographic outcomes as enrollment in the IDE study continues."

The Triadyme–C device features bearing surfaces made from Adymite™, Dymicron's proprietary, medical-grade polycrystalline diamond technology. Adymite is engineered to dramatically reduce wear debris generation compared to conventional implant materials such as titanium, cobalt-chromium, and polyethylene – an issue linked to long-term device complications and revision surgeries. The result is a device with exceptional hardness, low friction, and long-term articulation performance, optimized for the lifetime demands of spinal motion preservation.

"Enrollment of the first patient in our Triadyme-C IDE trial represents a significant milestone for Dymicron, and underscores years of focused innovation and validation," said Alan S. Layton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at Dymicron. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and clinical partners, and it moves us one step closer to providing U.S. surgeons and patients with a next-generation cervical artificial disc designed to preserve motion while addressing the limitations of existing technologies."

The IDE trial was designed to assess clinical and radiographic outcomes in patients with cervical degenerative disc disease requiring surgical intervention. The Triadyme-C IDE clinical trial will enroll patients across multiple investigational sites in the United States. Data from the study will support Dymicron's evaluation of Triadyme-C as a cervical artificial disc aimed at preserving motion and supporting long-term function.

About the Triadyme–C



The Triadyme-C is a next-generation, motion-preserving cervical artificial disc made of Adymite (polycrystalline diamond), one of the most wear-resistant materials known to man. As a result, the Tri­adyme-C produces virtually no detectable wear debris, minimizing the risk of any wear debris-related complications, and optimizing performance for the lifetime of the patient. The Triadyme-C's patented tri-lobe articulation surfaces are designed to mimic the natural kinematics and motion of a spinal disc.

About Dymicron



Dymicron is a privately held, innovation-driven medical device company based in Orem, Utah. The Company has developed a revolutionary, next-generation total disc replacement system for the cervical spine engineered from Adymite, their proprietary, medical-grade polycrystalline diamond material. To learn more, visit http://www.dymicron.com/.

For more information, please contact:



