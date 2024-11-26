Dry Eye Disease Market Size to hit $13.26 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dry eye disease market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 13.26 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Dry eye disease can be caused due to various reasons such as excessive TV watching, computer work, lack of blinking, medical conditions such as arthritis etc. Technological advancements have resulted in wide spread use of digital devices which has increased screen time and reduced blinking rate leading to dry eye issues.

Advancements in diagnosis and treatment options have also improved survival rate of patients with dry eye disease. For instance, awareness regarding available treatment options, new artificial tears and eyelid therapies have boosted early detection and management of the condition.

Market Trends:

Growth in Geriatric Population: Aging is a significant risk factor for dry eye disease. According to the WHO, number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 from 962 million in 2017. Prevalence of dry eye disease increases with age as eye's inability to produce tears adequately increases with increasing age.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $7.33 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $13.26 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Formulation Type, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing product launches and approvals for dry eye disease treatment • Increasing usage of computer and mobile screens Restraints & Challenges • Poor accessibility to eye care services • Product recalls