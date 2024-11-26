SUBSCRIBE
Dry Eye Disease Market Size to hit $13.26 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

November 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dry eye disease market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 13.26 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Dry eye disease can be caused due to various reasons such as excessive TV watching, computer work, lack of blinking, medical conditions such as arthritis etc. Technological advancements have resulted in wide spread use of digital devices which has increased screen time and reduced blinking rate leading to dry eye issues.

Advancements in diagnosis and treatment options have also improved survival rate of patients with dry eye disease. For instance, awareness regarding available treatment options, new artificial tears and eyelid therapies have boosted early detection and management of the condition.

Market Trends:

Growth in Geriatric Population: Aging is a significant risk factor for dry eye disease. According to the WHO, number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 from 962 million in 2017. Prevalence of dry eye disease increases with age as eye's inability to produce tears adequately increases with increasing age.

Dry Eye Disease Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$7.33 billion

Estimated Value by 2031

$13.26 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%

Historical Data

2019–2023

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Formulation Type, By Distribution Channel

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

 Growth Drivers

• Increasing product launches and approvals for dry eye disease treatment

• Increasing usage of computer and mobile screens

Restraints & Challenges

• Poor accessibility to eye care services

• Product recalls

Rising Prevalence of Associated Conditions: Certain medical conditions such as arthritis, diabetes are also linked with causing dry eye disease. Growing incidence of these conditions globally is expected to increase prevalence of dry eye disease.

Market Opportunities:

The artificial tears segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Artificial tears are the first line of treatment for dry eyes as they are widely available over the counter and provide immediate relief from dryness, irritation, and burning sensation.

The anti-inflammatory drugs segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the projected period, registering a CAGR of over 18%. Dry eye disease has an inflammatory component and hence anti-inflammatory drugs play a vital role in its treatment. Companies are focusing on developing novel topical anti-inflammatory treatments that are safer and more effective than existing options.

Key Market Takeaways

The global dry eye disease market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of dry eye disease due to increasing screen time and older population age group is expected to propel market growth.

Based on product, the artificial tears segment holds the largest market share owing to high usage as first line therapy to provide instant relief from dryness symptoms. Within this segment, preservative-free artificial tears are most popular due to lower risks of preservative toxicity.

In terms of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment dominate the market due to the availability of wide range of prescription drugs and ease of procurement. However, online pharmacies segment is poised to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

Regionally, North America dominates the global market and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing elderly population, increasing usage of digital devices, and availability of advanced treatment options.

Competitor Insights

- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

- OASIS Medical

- Alcon Inc.

- Bausch Health Companies Inc.

- AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC)

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. completed the phase 3 clinical trial of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution. This is an investigational new drug candidate used for treating allergic conjunctivitis.

In January 2022, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals launched Avenova lubricating eye drops to treat dry eye symptoms.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type:

    • Cyclosporine
    • Corticosteroids
    • Lifitegrast
    • Ocular Lubricant
    • Punctal Plugs
    • Others

By Formulation Type:

    • Liquid
    • Gel
    • Ointment
    • Others

By Distribution Channel:

    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Supermarket/Hypermarket
    • Other Stores
    • Online Pharmacies

By Region:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

