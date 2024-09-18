Drug Screening Market Size Projected to Reach USD 43.01 Billion By 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global drug screening market size was USD 9.18 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 10.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 43.01 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Full Report is Ready | Ask here for Sample Copy@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/4234

The growing awareness of the benefits of drug or alcohol screening, rising development of improved screening technology and growing burden of drunk and driving cases are expected to drive the growth of the drug screening market.

The drug screening market deals with processes used to detect the prevalence of drugs or their metabolites in biological samples such as hair, saliva, blood, or urine. It is commonly used in various sectors such as law enforcement agencies, sports organizations, healthcare facilities, and workplaces to assess drug compliance with drug treatment programs. The increasing demand for drug screening measures and increased drug and alcohol consumption are expected to enhance the growth of the drug screening market.

In addition, increasing government initiatives such as research funding, subsidies, and grants, rising technological advancements accelerate the predictive power of drug screening procedures, and increasing consumption of alcohol and drugs across the globe are further attributed to propel the market growth. Various government initiatives to combat and monitor substance abuse are also boosting market growth.

For instance, in July 2022, Punjab jail authorities launched a major de-addiction and anti-drug-trafficking drive in the jails. The screening of over 8,000 prisoners in over 14 sub-jails and jails has found that 42% of prisoners are drug addicts. The aim behind this launch was to make prisons free of illegal drugs besides offering provisions to inmates, who are addicts, to undergo de-addiction.

Drug Screening Market Growth Factors

Innovations in screening methods and automation have accelerated the drug screening process, allowing for testing larger compound sectors in shorter time frames.

Growing interest from both the public and private sectors has led to greater funding for drug screening initiatives, fostering the development of new technologies and approaches.

The rise in the shift towards personalized healthcare has driven the need for more efficient and tailored drug screening methods, spurring growth in the market.

Regulatory agencies have implemented policies encouraging drug screening for rare diseases and unmet medical needs, providing opportunities for the market to grow globally.

The increasing burden of chronic diseases worldwide has fuelled demand for novel therapeutics, driving growth in the drug screening market.

Expansion into emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America, has presented new opportunities for growth in the drug screening market, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditures and rising disease prevalence.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4234

U.S. Drug Screening Market Size, Industry Report, 2033

The U.S. drug screening market size was exhibited at USD 2.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 12.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

North America drug screening market accounted for a 40.18% share in 2023. the market growth is attributed to the increasing presence of major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermos Fisher Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Bio-Rad Laboratories, and others. In addition, the growth of the market in the region can rapidly be attributed to the increasing active screening programs, stringent government regulations, and increasing prevalence of abuse. The governments are significantly focused on controlling the consumption of harmful drugs to reduce the cost burden related to it. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the market.

The U.S, Drug Testing Market Trends

Due to the increasing alcohol consumption and rising advancement in the advancement of substance screening solutions the market for drug screening is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period in the U.S. There are various drug screening companies in the U.S. The U.S. drug testing companies have 20,000 drug testing and collection sites facilities that can provide alcohol and drug testing. For instance, in May 2024, the leading platform in at-home diagnostics and proctored testing announced an occupational health screening management company, a partnership with i3screen, to offer timely oral drug testing options for employers.

Europe Drug Screening Market Trends

The drug screening market in Europe was identified as a lucrative region in this industry. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the increasing substance abuse in the region and the local presence of key market players in this region.

The drug screening market in the UK is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, and rising awareness of the benefits of substance screening.

France drug screening market is expected to grow over the forecast period attributed to the advancements in screening technology, including smart, efficient, and fast solutions.

The drug screening market in Germany is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the rising number of initiatives taken by the government to help spread awareness. Increasing government funding for pharmaceutical research supports the development and adoption of substance-screening products and services.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The rise in the developing healthcare industry, increasing high unmet clinical needs, and increasing presence of a large target population are expected to drive the growth of the drug screening market. They are increasing investment in research and development activities and healthcare infrastructure, owing to advancements in methodologies and technologies. Furthermore, the increasing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services, the increasing need for effective disease monitoring, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are further anticipated to drive market growth in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the market.

China Drug Screening Market Trends

China is the fastest-growing country in the healthcare sector. The increasing focus on improving healthcare research and development helped with the development of novel technologies and is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. For instance, China's National Medical Products Administration launched an enhancement campaign and drug safety consolidation to estimate the foundation for drug safety. Drug regulators investigated 153,600 cases of criminal and illegal acts including medical devices, cosmetics, and drugs in 2022.

The drug screening market in Japan is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the presence of well-established healthcare system and high adoption of advanced diagnosis tests & therapies for effective diagnosis.

Latin America Drug Screening Market Trends

The drug screening market in Latin America was identified as a lucrative region in this industry. Technological advancements and the growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol or illicit substance-testing in the region are anticipated to fuel market growth.

Brazil drug screening market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the concerns related to public safety, such as substance abuse promoting violence and impaired driving, driving the demand for drug testing solutions.

MEA Drug Screening Market Trends

The drug screening market in MEA was identified as a lucrative region in this industry. The market in this region is driven by the increasing consumption of illicit substances and alcohol, aided with improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia drug screening market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the need for better diagnostics and improvements in treatment options due to increasing consumption of illicit substance and alcohol.

Most Common Types of Drug Screens

1 Urine Drug Screen

Urine drug screens are the most popular type of drug test performed today, in part due to their low cost and simple collection process, with around 90% of employers preferring urine tests as of 2018.The specimen collection usually happens at a clinic or testing facility, and the sample is then sent to a lab for processing. Depending on the type of panel used – a 5-panel or 10-panel urine test, for example – the specimen will be evaluated for a specific set of prescription drugs and/or illegal substances.

2 Saliva Drug Screen

Also known as an oral fluid drug screen, the saliva drug test uses a less invasive collection process involving a swab of the mouth, which may be self-performed under direct clinical supervision. However, the drug detection period for saliva is shorter than that associated with other specimen types. For example, the window of detection for THC in saliva can be as short as 2-48 hours after use, whereas THC may show up in urine, hair, and other sample types many days, weeks, or even months after use. This offers a unique opportunity for employers to differentiate between recent (on-the-job) substance use and prior use with oral fluid drug testing, particularly in states where certain drugs – like cannabis – have become legalized.

Additional substances that may be detected on a saliva drug screen include marijuana, cocaine, opiates, alcohol, amphetamine, methamphetamine, (including ecstasy), and PCP.

3 Blood Drug Screen

Blood testing is the least popular of the drug screen methods, which is likely due to its more invasive nature, shorter detection window, and higher price tag compared with other drug testing methods. However, similar to oral fluid drug testing, blood tests can be useful for detecting impairment and/or substance use on the job, as toxins can show up in the blood within minutes or hours of drug use. Blood testing is also capable of measuring the specific amount of an illegal substance in a person’s system, helping employers or law enforcement to understand their level of impairment and whether they may be over the recommended or legal limit of certain substances. Some of the substances that can be detected on a blood drug test include ethyl alcohol, amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, cocaine and metabolite, phencyclidine, THC, opiates, oxycodone, methadone, fentanyl, buprenorphine, propoxyphene, meperidine, tramadol, gabapentin, and carisoprodol.

4 Hair Drug Testing

A strand of hair acts as a timeline of a person’s substance intake history. Someone could have used marijuana months ago, yet through hair drug testing, the substance would still be detectable. This is because the metabolites left behind by drug use are left in the blood, filtered through the blood vessels in the scalp, and remain in the hair, in detectable amounts, for about 90 days. Although not a popular form of drug screening due to the relatively high price tag, hair drug testing can act as a backup to urine testing in certain situations and is the only form of drug testing that can detect some substances for months after use. The substances that can be detected on a hair drug test include amphetamines, opiates, cocaine, marijuana, phencyclidine, barbiturates, and expanded opiates (oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone).

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4234

Drug Screening Market Segment Insights

By product insights

Consumables led the market and accounted for 35.18% of the global revenue in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The consumables such as controls, specimen & temperature test strips, blue dye tablets, calibrators, columns, reagents, and kits play a vital role in drug screening. Consumables are broadly used to optimize confirmation testing. For instance, in May 2024, the Ministry for Education introduced drug testing kits in schools to fight the increasing issue of illicit drugs among students.

The rapid testing devices segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period, leading to the rising use of substance use products such as opioids. The increasing consumption of opioids and other drugs is expected to accelerate demand for rapid testing devices. For instance, in October 2023, a rapid drug screening system was launched by Kerala police that uses saliva samples and gives results in 5 minutes. Strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches are being carried out by non-government and government bodies.

By sample type

The urine sample dominated the drug screening market and is expected for the highest market share of 42.16% in 2023. The segment growth is attributed to increasing urine collection for screening uses. A necessary tool for preventing substance misuse or abuse and adhering to a prescribed regimen is Urine Monitoring. By the Department of Transportation and Department of Health, urine sample testing is one of the only methods approved for methods. These samples can be used for laboratory and point-of-care diagnostic conditions.

Drug Screening Market By End-use Insights

Drug treatment centers led the market with a market share of 27.22% in 2023. The segment dominance can be attributed to the increasing focus on substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation, leading to a higher demand for drug testing services in these centers. Drug treatment centers play a crucial role in providing comprehensive care and support to individuals struggling with substance abuse, making drug screening an essential component of their services. In addition, the rising prevalence of drug addiction contributes to the segment's share. For instance, according to the Addiction Center, about 25% of people who use illicit substances develop an addiction, emphasizing the need for effective monitoring and management of patients undergoing treatment, further strengthening the segment's share.

Pain management centers is projected to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The increasing demand for specialized pain management services and the rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions globally. Pain management centers play a crucial role in providing comprehensive care and treatment for individuals suffering from various forms of chronic pain, driving the need for efficient drug screening within these facilities. In addition, the presence of key companies such as Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic, and Abbott in the market supports the growth of this segment through strategic initiatives and technological innovations.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4234

Drug Screening Market Company Insights

Some of the major players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott, and others. To gain high market size access and prioritize maintaining high-quality standards, key players are using existing customer bases in the region. This strategy builds trust and is useful for brands in the market. These market players are significantly investing in advanced infrastructure and technology which enable them to analyze and process a large volume of samples efficiently. In addition, to strengthen their market presence, companies undertake various strategic initiatives with other distributors and companies.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. and Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. Are some of the developing market players in the market. These companies concentrate on aiming for funding support from healthcare organizations and government bodies that help with novel product launches.

Drug Screening Market Top Key Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the drug screening market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthcare AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Drug Screening Market Recent Developments

In April 2024, t he largest privately held global provider of compliant background checks, employment monitoring, and drug and health screening solutions, Accurate Background announced that it is releasing a new mobile-first health and drug screening experience. The aim behind this launch was to create a better candidate experience.

he largest privately held global provider of compliant background checks, employment monitoring, and drug and health screening solutions, Accurate Background announced that it is releasing a new mobile-first health and drug screening experience. The aim behind this launch was to create a better candidate experience. In April 2024, an arm of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services launched an AI and ML-assisted platform, Aurigene.AI for accelerating drug discovery projects from hit identification to candidate nomination.

In December 2023, Quest Diagnostics introduced a new 88-compound test panel for psychoactive substances to detect substance misuse. The panel, utilizing advanced testing methods, aims to identify NPS in patients, address the evolving drug epidemic, and enhance patient care.

In October 2023, ProciseDx Inc. received FDA clearance for therapeutic drug monitoring tests for adalimumab and infliximab, known as Procise ADL and Procise IFX, to quantify substance levels in patients with inflammatory bowel diseases. These tests, intended for hospital and moderate complexity clinical laboratories, provide quick results in 5 minutes, aiding in personalized dosing and optimizing care for IBD patients.

In July 2023, Shenzhen Superbio Technology Co., LTD. received FDA clearance for a point-of-care instrument detecting fentanyl in human urine, and Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. partnered with Bioeasy to distribute the product in the US under the brand name RYAN.

Drug Screening Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Drug Screening market.

By Product Type

Instruments

Immunoassays Analyzers



Chromatography Instruments



Breath Analyzer



Fuel Cell Breath Analyzer





Semi-conductor Breath Analyzer





Others Breath Analyzer

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices



Drug Testing Cups





Dip Cards





Drug Testing Cassettes



Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Assay Kits



Sample Collection Devices



Calibrators & Controls



Other Consumables

Services and Others

By Technology

Urine Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

By End-use

Hospitals

Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Agencies

Workplaces

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools & Colleges

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4234

Call: USA: +1 650 460 3308 | IND: +91 87933 22019 |Europe: +44 2080772818

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/