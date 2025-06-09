DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Appointment of Annalisa King to Board of Trustees and as Chair of the Audit Committee

– Adds extensive expertise in audit, risk and financial strategy –

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced Annalisa King has been appointed as an independent member and chair of the audit committee of the Trust's board of trustees effective immediately.

Ms. King is the chair of the board for Vancouver Airport Authority and an experienced corporate director serving on three TSX public company boards. She is the chair of the audit committee at both Saputo Inc. and The North West Company Inc. and is the chair of the compensation committee at First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. In addition to her board work, Ms. King is the National Academic Director of the Board Oversight of Strategy course at the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ms. King was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Best Buy Canada Ltd. from 2008 to 2016, where, in addition to her finance responsibilities, she also led the information technology, ecommerce technology, cyber security, legal and real estate functions.

Recognized in 2012 as the British Columbia CFO of the Year by Business in Vancouver, Ms. King is one of Canada's most respected senior business executives. She received the award for Significant Board Contribution by the Association of Women in Finance in 2019 and was inducted into the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Hall of Fame™ in 2010. Her dedication to leadership has earned her a reputation as a dynamic business thought-leader in the areas of corporate finance and business transformation.

"On behalf of the Trust and my fellow trustees, I am very pleased to welcome Annalisa King to the board," said Gary Collins, the Trust's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "Annalisa's extensive audit, risk and financial experience provides a strong addition to the board. I look forward to working with her on behalf of our unitholders."

With the addition of Ms. King, the Trust's board is now made up of eight members with backgrounds in the areas of pharmaceuticals, government, business, finance, law, cybersecurity and governance, all critical to the continued growth and prosperity of the Trust.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

The Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc., a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since its initial public offering in 2021, the Trust has deployed more than $1.0 billion, acquiring more than 25 royalties on 20-plus drugs, including Eylea, Orserdu, Omidria, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. The Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

