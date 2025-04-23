Dr. James Orbinski Joins Onco-Innovations’ Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board to Bolster Company’s Mission

Onco-Innovations Limited(CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF) (Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. James Orbinski as a member of the Company's Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

A former International President of Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Dr. Orbinski accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of MSF in 1999. He has provided medical humanitarian relief in complex emergencies including war, famine, epidemic disease, and genocide, and has held leadership roles in some of the world's most impactful global health initiatives.[1]

With his extensive background in global health, humanitarian medicine, and health systems leadership, Dr. Orbinski is expected to provide strategic insight and guidance as the Company advances its scientific programs and explores opportunities to expand the global impact of its oncology innovations.

Dr. Orbinski is currently Full Professor at Temerty School of Medicine, and at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy and the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto.[2] He was the founding Director of the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research at York University, which focused on use of disease modelling and AI for COVID in Africa and for clinical public health priority setting globally, and on modelling the health impacts of climate change. [3] He co-chaired the MSF Neglected Diseases Working Group, and its Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), a globally successful product development partnership focused on medicines and health care technologies for neglected diseases of the Global South. Since 2003, the DNDi has developed 13 treatments for 6 deadly diseases. He also co-founded Dignitas International, a hybrid academic NGO focused on clinical and health systems research for community based clinical care for people with HIV and TB in the Global South. He was a member of the Program Advisory Council, for Grand Challenges Canada, and its Chair of the Humanitarian Grand Challenges Sub-Committee. In addition, he was the subject of the award-winning feature documentary "Triage: Dr. James Orbinski's Humanitarian Dilemma", which explores the moral and ethical challenges of humanitarian medicine.

He is the best-selling author of An Imperfect Offering: Humanitarianism in the Twenty-First Century, an award-winning book that examines the political and ethical realities of providing care in the world's most challenging crisis zones. [4]

Dr. Orbinski has served on the boards and advisory councils of numerous organizations dedicated to improving health outcomes and access to essential medicines. His work has helped launch new treatments for neglected tropical diseases and strengthen healthcare delivery in underserved communities globally, including work with Indigenous communities in Canada.[5]

Dr. Orbinski is an Officer of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Meritorious Service Cross for his medical work during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. He holds a BSc from Trent University, an MD from McMaster University, and an MA in International Relations from the University of Toronto.[6]

"We are honoured to welcome Dr. Orbinski to Onco-Innovations. His unparalleled experience in global health, humanitarian medicine, and health systems innovation brings a unique and invaluable perspective to our work. Dr. Orbinski's lifelong commitment to equity and transformative health solutions aligns deeply with our mission to pioneer breakthroughs in cancer care and improve outcomes for patients around the world," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

