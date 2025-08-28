Dr. Gail Humble - At The Genetic Frontier of Regenerative Skincare

Genetic Research Meets Cosmetic Innovation

After earning her genetics degree at U.C. Davis and medical training in surgery and anesthesiology, Dr. Gail Humble recognized a gap in skincare: most products promise the appearance of youth without altering the biology of aging. Merging her biotech training with restorative aesthetics, she founded Klotho Skin - US-based biotech company that delivered the first skincare line crafted to operate at the genetic level, reinforcing cellular resistance, regulation, and rejuvenation.