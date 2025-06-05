DPX Technologies Announces New Automated Workflows and Expanded Liquid Handler Compatibility for Genomic Testing

Pipette tip-based (INTip™) products and workflows for nucleic acid extraction, size selection and PCR cleanup offer high-yield solutions that serve as efficient alternatives to laborious magnetic bead methods for next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation and other downstream DNA enzymatic reaction clean ups.

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPX Technologies, a biotechnology company providing solutions for automated sample preparation, announces their latest products and fully automated workflows utilizing functionalized pipette tips. The products, MicroPorous Xtraction (MPX) Tips and NiXTips™, are designed for DNA extraction and nucleic acid clean up, respectively. Launched in 2024, NiXTips were first developed with compatibility on Hamilton® Robotics platforms and Agilent Bravo systems, but are now available for use on Integra VIAFLO semi-automated liquid handlers.

New automated workflows using 1 mL MPX Tips for DNA extraction and NiXTips for highly efficient size selection have been designed to resolve common challenges with current traditional methods. INTip methods simplify workflows by eliminating bead capture time, bead carryover, bead resuspension and requirements for magnets. Additionally, automated INTip methods utilize the robotic liquid handler to reduce hands-on processing time and reduce opportunities for sample contamination and experimental errors.

"We're thankful for the continued partnership with our customers that have brought MPX technology and NiXTips beyond the beta-testing phase," Dr. William Brewer, Founder and CEO of DPX Technologies. "With the launch of NiXTips and now MPX Tips, DPX can provide automated solutions to streamline genomic sample preparation."

DPX Technologies offers custom method development and automation support to ensure an optimized workflow based on unique variables such as sample volume, DNA fragment size, buffer composition, binding cycles, etc.

Product Specifications

MPX Tips facilitate extraction of high-quality genomic DNA from complex biological samples using an automated bind-wash-elute method.

MPX Tips incorporate a component, referred to as a needle support, that houses high-capacity microporous media. This allows for concentration factors in extraction methods that can replace spin columns or magnetic bead workflows.

NiXTips facilitate Solid Phase Reversible Immobilization (SPRI) methods to allow for fast and effective removal of primers, primer-dimers, dNTPs, unincorporated labeled nucleotides, enzymes, and salts from PCR and other reaction mixtures.

NiXTips incorporate a proprietary silica-based media to replace magnetic bead methods with a simplified bind-wash-elute protocol.

For more information on DPX's offering for genomic applications, please visit https://dpxtechnologies.com/genomics/.

About DPX Technologies

DPX Technologies is a leading provider of automated solutions for food safety testing, clinical laboratory testing, cannabis testing, forensic toxicology, genomics and proteomics sample preparation. DPX is committed to providing innovative sample purification solutions that increase efficiencies, unleashing the potential for scientists to solve problems with chemistry. We collaborate with our customers to provide the high-quality products they need for complex chemical and biological analysis.

