DotBio joins JLABS South San Francisco

March 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

DotBio has been accepted into Johnson & Johnson’s global incubator network, JLABS South San Francisco.

JLABS is the largest global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering emerging companies with the knowledge, experience, partnerships, and venture connections across a broad healthcare spectrum including pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors.

"Joining JLABS marks a major milestone for DotBio, providing our team with access to world-class resources and mentorship. As we continue to push the boundaries of antibody therapeutics, the South San Francisco location will allow us to be close to global pharmaceutical partners, and operate in one of the best biotech hubs in the world." – Dr. Ignacio Asial, CEO & Founder

About DotBio:

DotBio is a precision oncology and immunology platform company with a clinically-validated DotBody technology, specializing in the rapid and reliable development of multi-targeted antibody therapeutics – bi- and tri-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and intracellular antibodies against diverse disease targets. DotBio uses proprietary domain therapeutic antibody platform and modular design technology to generate highly stabilised antibody modules, placing a strong emphasis on specificity.  Prefabricated antibody modules are optimised for potency and stability, enabling construction of diverse antibody structures targeting both extracellular and intracellular antigens. DotBio’s mission is to break the boundaries of what is possible within the therapeutic antibody field, to develop new therapeutic modalities and to reduce the failure rates of complex antibody designs in clinical trials.

California
