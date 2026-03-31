Dominari 2025 Revenue Surges 487% in 2025, Balance Sheet Strengthens Significantly

Underwriting revenues increased nearly six-fold and liquidity and working capital more than double in 2025

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) ("Dominari" or the "Company"), today announced highlights of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the Company's annual SEC Form 10K.

"In 2025, we achieved remarkable year over year revenue growth of nearly five times the revenue we had in 2024, reflecting strong underwriting activity, added sources of revenue, robust client engagement and disciplined operational execution," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari. Mr. Hayes further noted that "when excluding non-cash-based expenses, we saw a year over year proforma bottom line improvement of nearly $46 million as compared to 2024 using the same metrics." Mr. Hayes continued, "The explosive growth and expansion of our business reflect the continued efforts and leadership of Dominari's President, Mr. Kyle Wool, and his team of professionals. The Company's financial metrics have improved across the board as we focus on delivering value to our shareholders every day. We look to build upon our success in 2026, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead. Under Mr. Wool's leadership, we expect continued growth with our business model that emphasizes prudent management while also being flexible and a trusted partner to continue to provide exceptional customer service to our clients."

2025 Highlights

Revenue of $123.1 million, up over 487% from the prior year revenue of $21.0 million. Underwriting revenues totaled $79.0 million in 2025 as compared to $11.4 million in 2024, representing a 596% increase year over year. Carried interest totaled $22.7 million or approximately 18% of 2025 total revenue as compared to no such revenue in 2024.

Loss from operations of $55.7 million, an increase of $47.0 million compared to a loss of $8.7 million in 2024, reflecting the increased expenses related to $55.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation recorded in 2025.

Other income of $42.6 million, an increase of $48.6 million compared to a loss of $6.0 million in 2024. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in the market value of the Company's strategic investment in American Bitcoin Corp., which began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on September 3, 2025 under the ticker symbol "ABTC." The Company sold its ABTC shares in January 2026 for $32.4 million in cash.

Corp., which began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on September 3, 2025 under the ticker symbol "ABTC." The Company sold its ABTC shares in January 2026 for $32.4 million in cash. Net loss to common stockholders of $22.4 million, an increase of $7.7 million compared to a net loss of $14.7 million in 2024. This increased net loss to common stockholders is as a result of a $53.4 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation costs as well as $7.3 million of tax expense recognized in 2025. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) to common stockholders was $32.6 million as compared to a net loss of $13.1 million for 2024, or a $45.6 million increase year over year.

The Company declared $22.2 million of dividends during the year including a $10.0 million dividend announced in December for shareholders of record on January 6, 2026. This represents the first time in the Company's history paying dividends, reflecting the continued commitment to drive shareholder value.

The Company's liquid assets (defined as: "cash, marketable securities, securities owned and receivable from clearing brokers") totaled $94.3 million at the end of 2025, representing an increase of $67.2 million from year-end 2024 or a 248% increase, total assets increased $65.8 million or 140% to $112.9 million, and total stockholders' equity increased by $29.5 million to $69.4 million compared to $39.9 million, or a 74% increase year over year.

DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)







December 31,







December 31,











2025







2024



ASSETS



















































Cash and cash equivalents



$ 34,005







$ 4,079



Marketable securities







46,516











4,157



Securities owned







9,756











1,616



Receivable from clearing brokers







3,995











17,279



Long-term equity investments







11,744











12,282



Loans to employees







1,767











2,150



Right-of-use assets







2,721











2,944



Notes receivable







—











902



Prepaid expenses and other assets







2,403











1,716



Total assets



$ 112,907







$ 47,125







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$ 611







$ 919



Accrued compensation and commissions







17,754











2,057



Accrued dividends payable







10,335











—



Contract liabilities







4,504











1,100



Lease liability







2,841











3,039



Income taxes payable







7,318











—



Other liabilities







173











157



Total liabilities







43,536











7,272







































Stockholders' equity































Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized































Convertible Preferred Series D: 5,000,000 shares designated; 3,825 shares issued and outstanding as of



December 31, 2025 and 2024; liquidation value of $0.0001 per share







—











—



Convertible Preferred Series D-1: 5,000,000 shares designated; 834 shares issued and outstanding as of



December 31, 2025 and 2024; liquidation value of $0.0001 per share







—











—



Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 16,067,435 and 7,037,022 shares



issued as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 16,067,435 and 6,976,874 shares outstanding



as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively







—











—



Additional paid-in capital







337,505











263,820



Treasury stock, as of cost, 0 shares and 60,148 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively







—











(501)



Accumulated deficit







(268,134)











(223,466)



Total stockholders' equity







69,371











39,853



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 112,907







$ 47,125





DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)







Years Ended December 31,











2025







2024



Revenues























Underwriting services



$ 79,030







$ 11,362



Carried interest







22,681











—



Commissions







19,551











6,065



Interest income







1,272











666



Principal transactions







(872)











2,158



Other revenue







1,442











720



Total revenue







123,104











20,971







































Operating costs and expenses































Compensation and benefits







145,270











21,980



Advisory fees







21,108











116



Legal fees







2,877











722



Professional and consulting fees







3,003











2,666



Other expenses







6,572











4,189



Total operating expenses







178,830











29,673



Loss from operations







(55,726)











(8,702)







































Other income (expenses)































Other income







10











86



Interest income







65











293



Gain on marketable securities, net







42,276











3,085



Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on notes receivable, net







221











(2,347)



Change in carrying value of investments







—











(7,118)



Total other income (expenses)







42,572











(6,001)



Net loss before income tax expense



$ (13,154)







$ (14,703)



Provision for income taxes







7,318











—



Net loss







(20,472)











(14,703)



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests







1,963











—



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of Dominari Holdings Inc.



$ (22,435)







$ (14,703)







































Net loss per share, basic and diluted































Basic and Diluted



$ (1.57)







$ (2.38)







































Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted































Basic and Diluted







14,285,097











6,183,397





DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)







Years Ended December 31,











2025







2024



Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss



$ (20,472)







$ (14,703)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:































Amortization of right-of-use assets







223











391



Depreciation







105











105



Change in carrying value of long-term investment







—











7,118



Non-cash underwriting revenues







(27,327)











(176)



Non-cash commission expense







20,341











—



Stock-based compensation – employees







33,978











1,633



Stock-based compensation – advisors







21,029











-



Realized gain on marketable securities







(345)











(6,489)



Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities







(42,254)











3,116



Unrealized (gain) loss on securities owned







(1,593)











(1,440)



Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on note receivable







(221)











2,347



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Prepaid expenses and other assets







(451)











(122)



Receivable from clearing brokers







13,284











(9,592)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses







(309)











(117)



Accrued compensation and commissions







15,697











1,929



Contract liabilities







3,404











1,100



Right of use asset and liability, net







(198)











(410)



Income taxes payable







7,318











—



Securities owned







441











(1,616)



Other liabilities







91











135



Notes receivable, at fair value - net interest accrued







(21)











57



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities







22,720











(16,734)







































Cash flows from investing activities































Purchase of marketable securities







(18,034)











(6,210)



Sale of marketable securities







17,857











21,174



Collection of principal on note receivable







1,144











1,000



Loans to employees







—











(2,390)



Purchase of long-term investments







—











(150)



Redemption of long-term investments







538











4,316



Collection of loans to employees







383











240



Net cash provided by investing activities







1,888











17,980







































Cash flows from financing activities































Cash paid for Dividends







(11,898)











—



Distributions to non-controlling interest







(1,963)











—



Cash from issuance common stock, net of offering cost







13,551











—



Cash from issuance common stock for exercised warrants







5,628











—



Net cash provided by financing activities







5,318











—







































Net increase in cash and cash equivalents







29,926











1,246



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period







4,079











2,833







































Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$ 34,005







$ 4,079







































Cash paid for interest and taxes



$ 485







$ 9







































Supplemental cash flow disclosures including non-cash activities:































Transfer from long-term investment to marketable securities



$ —







$ 1,033



Right-to-use assets established



$ 228







$ —



Operating lease liabilities established



$ 228







$ —





The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of operating income, net income and earnings per share. The Company believes that these non GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is shown in the table below.

































DOMINARI HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)



(Unaudited)











































































Years Ended



















December 31,



















2025 2024















































Loss from Operations



$ (55,726) $ (8,702)















































Non-cash stock-based compensation



55,007 1,633















































Adjusted Loss from Operations



$ (719) $ (7,069)















































































Net (loss) attributable to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings



$ (22,435) $ (14,703)















































Non-cash stock-based compensation



55,007 1,633















































Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings



$ 32,572 $ (13,070)















































































Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted



























Basic



$ 2.28 $ (2.11)















































Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted



























Basic



14,285,097 6,183,397

















For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.



https://www.dominariholdings.com/



info@dominari.com

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SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.