DNA Synthesizer Market Size to Reach US$ 1,406.50 Million by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global DNA synthesizer market size was valued at US$ 314.13 million in 2023 and is expected to reach around US$ 1,406.50 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2034. The DNA synthesizers market is growing as this technology is instrumental in repairing DNA molecules to a sequence of nucleotides. DNA synthesizers can replace defective or damaged DNA with repairable DNA segments to create specific DNA used in treating many diseases.

The DNA synthesizer market has grown rapidly over the last 40 years due to advances in chemical and robust DNA synthesis that have contributed to the understanding of biology and provided the basis for engineering predictions of biological systems. Synthetic DNA synthesis is often collectively referred to as "gene synthesis" and is specifically the synthesis of long DNA genes (250-2000 bp) directly from single-stranded synthetic DNA oligonucleotides. A DNA synthesizer is a machine that creates DNA molecules with a specific sequence of nucleotides. DNA synthesis is an essential biological process for the growth and development of organisms.

Key Takeaways:

North America has accounted largest market share of 41% in 2023.

The U.S. DNA synthesizer market size is predicted to reach around USD 413.10 million by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2034.

By Product Type, the automated DNA synthesizers are expected to register the most significant market CAGR.

By Application, the diagnostics segment is predicted to generate the highest market revenue share in the forecast period.

By End-user, the biotechnology companies' segment registered the largest market share.

Research and biotechnology : Researchers can make specific changes to the DNA sequence to perform functional studies. DNA synthesis is vital for making plasmids and vectors for genetic engineering and molecular biology experiments.

Genome editing : Customized DNA synthesis is essential for designing and synthesizing guide RNAs and DNA repair constructs for genome editing applications using CRISPR-Cas9 or other genome editing technologies.

Vaccine development research : DNA synthesis is used to produce synthetic genes that encode antigens for vaccine use. DNA fragments and genes can be used as in vitro transcription templates for mRNA production.

Regional Insights

North America is the leading region in the DNA synthesizer market during the forecast period. It is home to many international research centers, genome programs, and influential institutes in the industry. The United States is also implementing new policies to improve health insurance and services access. Patient care and freedom of choice are the key strengths of the US healthcare system.

Company Name Integrated DNA Technologies Headquarters United States Recent Development In May 2024, Integrated DNA Technologies, a global genomics solutions provider, announced the expansion of its synthetic biology operations with the opening of a new 25,000-square-foot site in Coralville, IA. The two-story building will be dedicated to manufacturing integrated DNA Technololgies’s synthetic biology products, doubling IDT’s footprint and allowing it to further develop its gene synthesis portfolio with different products.

The DNA synthesizers market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as the region experiences growth in genomic research and increasing demand for synthetic biology tools. The company has expanded its international operations to China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan and is responsible for sales, distribution, and marketing of genomic products. Asia Pacific will be the largest region with more than 20% of healthcare spending. The healthcare sector in Asia Pacific has growth potential and companies that drive innovation.

Company Name DNA Script Headquarters France Recent Development In April 2022, DNA Script partnered with Asia Pacific distributors to expand globally to meet the demand for same-day enzymatic DNA synthesis. These partnerships expand DNA Script’s global footprint and provide sales and support for SYNTAX DNA printers to laboratories in the Asia Pacific.



Synthetic DNA Technology Through Advanced Medical Innovations

Synthetic DNA technology is an important part of synthetic biomaterials. It is driving the growth of the DNA synthesizer market by accelerating fundamental biological research and enabling advances in personalized medicine. The technology supports the development of cell therapies, cancer-specific antibodies, and nucleic acid antibodies, allowing physicians to tailor treatments to patients' specific needs. Therefore, the increasing use of DNA products in developing effective treatment plans is accelerating the expansion of the DNA synthesizer market.

Decentralized Benchtop DNA Synthesis Devices

The emergence of new-generation benchtop DNA synthesis products provides a significant opportunity for the growth of the DNA synthesizer market. This new technology, which allows researchers to create DNA directly in their laboratories, can potentially impact DNA synthesis's central business and biosafety process. While the shift towards a more decentralized model is beneficial, it also highlights the need for effective monitoring and biosecurity measures (such as customer and order screening control) in this new technology. This evolving landscape creates opportunities for DNA synthesizer market expansion and highlights the need for safety improvements in the rapidly changing field of DNA synthesis.

Challenges in Synthetic DNA Synthesis from Unpurified Oligonucleotides

The synthesis and assembly of synthetic DNA from unpurified oligonucleotides face major challenges that limit the commercial growth of the DNA synthesizer market. Sequence errors introduced by synthesis by-products and the assembly process can lead to inaccuracies, making the process time-consuming and expensive. Post-synthetic methods must distinguish the correct sequence from the incorrect one, making the manufacturing process more complex and costly. These challenges and associated costs limit the efficiency and productivity of DNA synthesis, limiting the growth of the DNA synthesizer market.

Recent Breakthroughs in DNA Synthesizer Market

In June 2024, GenScript Biotech, recognized for its continuous innovation in biological chemistry and commercialization of gene synthesis services, announced the launch of its new product, GenScript FLASH Gene Services, a rapid plasmid-to-service (S2P). This product addresses the critical need to deliver genetic engineering with unparalleled speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

In January 2022, Univercells S.A. (Univercells) announced the acquisition of SynHelix. This biotechnology company aims to eliminate bottlenecks in biotherapeutic development through unprecedentedly robust, scalable, and automated DNA synthesis technology for generating large amounts of long DNA fragments with high purity in a high-purity cGMP-compliant setup.

Report Highlights

Product Type Insights

Automated DNA synthesizers will dominate the global market during the projection period. The DNA synthesizers carry out all synthesis steps by combining necessary reagents and reactants to synthesize the oligonucleotide product. These machines are developed to perform synthesis efficiently and rapidly. They are widely used for commercial and pilot-scale oligonucleotide synthesis and real-time quantitation of trityl cations.

The benchtop DNA synthesizers segment shows attractive growth in the market during the forecast period due to the potential of new technologies to influence the market center and the trends driving biosecurity. The ability to synthesize DNA has been around since the early 1980s, with the technology becoming streamlined over the years. The technology has become a crucial component of genetic research and is used to develop novel pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and biofuels. These new, more user-friendly benchtop devices make it easier to obtain synthetic DNA.

Application Insights

Diagnostics will grow lucratively in the DNA synthesizer market throughout the forecast period due to bioscience laboratories' use and their significant role in various scientific and biotechnological fields. Gene synthesis techniques are popular in engineering, detecting, and identifying genomes in infectious diseases, agrigenomics, oncology, and several other molecular biology research areas. They are also used to efficiently clone synthetic therapeutic genes into custom viral vectors to optimize the expression and specificity of gene delivery.

The research and development sector is expected to grow in the forecast period. DNA synthesis provides scientists with a variety of tools to study living organisms instead of relying on their natural systems. The technology is widely used in the sector to generate novel biological functions and systems with CRISPR and other gene editing technologies.

End-User Insights

Biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the DNA synthesizer market throughout the forecast period as biotechnology companies are involved in DNA/RNA synthesis, synthetic DNA sequences can be used in many applications such as DNA sequencing, gene therapy, genetic engineering, and drug development.

Academic and research organizations are expected to grow during the forecast period as synthetic DNA is used by bioscience laboratories worldwide and plays an important role in many scientific and biotechnological fields.

Key Players of the DNA Synthesizer Market

Danaher

Twist

CsBio

K&A Laborgeraete

DNA Scrip

Kilobaser

DNA Script

Biolytic

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Benchtop DNA Synthesizers

Automated DNA Synthesizers

By Application

Research And Development

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End-User

Biotechnology companies

Academic and Research Organizations

Contract Research Organizations (CRO

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

