Disposable Syringes Market Size to Surpass USD 13.8 Billion By 2030

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Disposable Syringes Market size is calculated at 8.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 13.8 billion by 2030 with a remarkable CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics: The disposable syringe market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. According to the WHO, chronic diseases accounted for nearly 60% of global deaths. Disposable syringes are widely used in the treatment and diagnosis of chronic diseases. In addition, technological advancements in syringe technology such as safety syringes and auto disable syringes have improved and it reduces the chance of repeated use and injury from needle stick. Market Trends: Safety syringes are gaining popularity as it is manufactured with safety features to prevent injury from accidental needle sticks and helps prevent the spread of blood-borne diseases. Retractable needles, retractable syringes, and self-deactivating syringes are widely used in the U.S. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, use of safety designed syringes help to reduce needle stick injuries among health care workers by 82% between 1996 and 2001. Disposable syringes with improved ergonomics and ease of use are increasingly used. For example, in September 2020, BD launched Maxxdose pre-filled 3 mL and 5 mL syringes with an improved handle feature for better control and injection experience. Disposable Syringes Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.8 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $13.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing inorganic strategies by market players • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases • Increase in geriatric population Restraints & Challenges • Research & Development of formulations that enable oral delivery of injectables • Increasing concerns over medical waste accumulation Market Opportunities: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is a major growth driver for the disposable syringes market. Disposable syringes are extensively used to administer vaccines and inject medications for the treatment of these diseases. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million adults were living with diabetes in 2021 globally and the number is anticipated to rise to 783 million by 2045. Disposable syringes are indispensable for administering insulin to manage diabetes. Similarly, growing cancer burden globally also contributes to the rising demand for disposable syringes as they are used during chemotherapy procedures. Thus, rising prevalence of chronic diseases presents lucrative opportunities for players in the disposable syringes market. Safety syringes with needle retraction mechanism help prevent needle stick injuries. With rising awareness about blood borne diseases, there is increasing preference for safety syringes from both patients and healthcare workers. As a result, the safety syringes segment is expected to exhibit higher growth compared to conventional disposable syringes during the forecast period. Technological advancements by players have also improved design and usability of safety syringes. For instance, Baxter International launched i-Saviour range of safety syringes with optimized ergonomic design in 2021. Such developments are further catalyzing adoption of safety syringes. Key Market Takeaways The global disposable syringes market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This is owing to growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases globally. On the basis of type, conventional syringes segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their widespread adoption currently. However, safety syringes segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end users, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to high demand for disposable syringes in hospitals for administering injections and for disposal of needles. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending in the region. Competitor Insights - Baxter International, Inc. - Becton, Dickinson and Company - Terumo Corporation - Vita Needle Company - Star Syringe Ltd. Strategic partnerships and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by these players. Recent Developments in Disposable Syringes Product Launches: Phillips-Medisize introduced a disposable pen injector in February 2023. This product broadens its offerings in the disposable medical device category. The product is designed to address the rising demand for injectable drugs and increase patient safety. Government Initiatives: To promote safe syringe disposal, Dover, Delaware, launched a public syringe disposal pilot program in April 2023. This initiative aims to reduce the risks associated with improper disposal and aligns with growing regulatory support for safe, single-use syringes.

Increased Production: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) increased syringe production at its Nebraska and Connecticut facilities in 2024. This expansion follows the FDA’s 2023 safety guidelines aimed at reducing syringe shortages and ensuring adequate supply for critical care applications. Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3778 Detailed Segmentation: By Product Type: Safety Syringes



Automatic Retractable





Manual Retractable





Non-retractable



Conventional Syringes



Syringes without Needle





Syringes with Needle By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





