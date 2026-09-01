Disc Medicine Announces Multiple Presentations Across Portfolio at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2026 Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced that it will present data from multiple clinical programs, including an oral presentation of initial data from the RESTORE-PV trial of DISC-3405 in patients with polycythemia vera (PV), at the SOHO Annual Meeting, which will be held in Houston, Texas on September 9-12, 2026.

“We are excited to share the first clinical data from our Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera at the upcoming SOHO conference,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc Medicine. “Together with our myelofibrosis posters, these presentations highlight the continued progress of our clinical-stage portfolio of therapies targeting myeloproliferative neoplasms and our commitment to addressing significant unmet needs for patients with these diseases.”

The oral presentation of data from the Phase 2 RESTORE-PV study in patients with polycythemia vera will share baseline and safety data for N=40 patients from Cohorts A and B, as well as PK, PD, and other efficacy endpoints for the N=20 patients from Cohort A.

DISC-0974 and DISC-3405 are investigational agents and are not approved for use as therapies in any jurisdiction worldwide.

Details of Presentations and Abstracts:

DISC-3405 Oral Presentation:

Abstract Title: Restore-PV: A Phase 2 Open-Label Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of the Anti-TMPRSS6 Monoclonal Antibody DISC-3405 in Participants with Polycythemia Vera

Session Title: Session IV: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Oral Presentation Session Details: Thursday, September 10th 9:55 am CT / 10:55 am ET

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

These data will also be shared as part of the poster presentation as poster number MPN-099 on Wednesday, September 9th at 6:25 pm CT / 7:25 pm ET.

DISC-0974 Abstracts:

Abstract Title: RALLY-MF: Initial Efficacy of a Phase 2 Study of DISC-0974, an Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody, to Treat Anemia in Myelofibrosis

Session Title: Session IV: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Oral Presentation Session Details: Thursday, September 10th 9:45 am CT / 10:45 am ET

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

These data, with a data cutoff date of April 27, 2026, will also be shared as part of the poster presentation as poster number MPN-120 on Wednesday, September 9th at 6:25 pm CT / 7:25 pm ET.

Poster Number: MPN-809

Abstract Title: Characterizing the Humanistic Burden of Anemia Associated With Myelofibrosis Through Patient-Reported Outcomes: Findings from a Systematic Literature Review

Session Details: Wednesday, September 9th at 6:25 pm CT / 7:25 pm ET

Author: Chelsea Norregaard, PhD

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the projected timelines for the presentation of DISC-3405 and DISC-0974 data. The use of words such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc’s business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: the adequacy of Disc’s capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc’s product candidates; Disc’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc’s planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc’s clinical trials; Disc’s ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc’s preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Disc’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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