DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update May 7, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke (AIS), today announced that its first quarter 2026 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, May 6th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, May 7th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.
Conference Call details:
Date:
Thursday, May 7, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM EDT / 7:00 AM CDT
Web access:
Dial In:
(646) 357-8766
Conference ID:
6195397
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on the Company’s website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 14, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 6195397#.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.
Contacts
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com
For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com