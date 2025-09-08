DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction, and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that Rick Pauls, President and CEO, and Dave Wambeke, Chief Business Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

Details

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 8-10, 2025

Participation: One-on-one meetings and corporate presentation

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, from 2:30-3 p.m. ET

Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference Big 9

Date: September 11, 2025

Participation: One-on-one meetings only

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

