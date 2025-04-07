Delve Bio to Present on Metagenomic Next Generation Sequencing (mNGS) at the American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting

Delve Bio’s Groundbreaking Approach to Metagenomic Testing Increases Diagnostic Yield by Over 20%, Identifying More Pathogens Than All Other Methods Combined

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aanam--Delve Bio, a pioneer in metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) for infectious diseases, will share data about its groundbreaking mNGS test, Delve Detect, at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting today in San Diego. With the ability to identify more than 68,000 pathogens with a single test, Delve’s mNGS technology delivers greater diagnostic yield over conventional methods of diagnosing meningitis and encephalitis.





“Diagnosing meningitis and encephalitis has historically required running test after test as physicians try to determine which pathogen is causing a patient’s infection. In more than half of those cases, the cause is never found,” said Steve Miller, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Delve Bio. “By using a metagenomic test, clinicians can detect viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi in just one test. It’s an approach with more than seven years of real world evidence behind it showing mNGS outperforms traditional testing methods by over 20%, helping solve complex cases faster.”

At this year’s AAN Annual Meeting, Delve is presenting its mNGS assay and the technology behind Delve Detect. The backbone of Delve’s mNGS platform is Delve Decide, which enables sequence matching of DNA and RNA to a curated database of over 68,000 pathogens through robust bioinformatic analysis, validated QC metrics, dynamic filtering, and visualization of high-quality reads; the results receive expert clinical interpretation to deliver comprehensive microbial analysis impossible through conventional testing.

The strength of Delve’s approach has been demonstrated through data from more than 4,800 patients tested at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) over seven years – the largest study of its kind. The study found mNGS identified more pathogens than all other traditional methods (culture, antigen testing, PCR, and serology) combined. Published in Nature Medicine, the data showed mNGS detected pathogens in 14.4% of samples, representing 437 unique pathogen species, including DNA and RNA viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Among a subset of more than 1,000 patients treated at UCSF, 21.8% (48 of 220) of infections were identified by mNGS alone.

Delve Detect is the company’s flagship testing service, providing comprehensive test results with a 48-hour turnaround time after sample receipt and access to Delve’s Clinical Microbial Sequencing Board, an on-call team of infectious disease experts to review results in clinical context. Delve Detect was built on technology developed at UCSF, which is exclusively licensed to Delve Bio.

About Delve Bio, Inc.

Delve Bio is a metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) company that empowers laboratories and clinicians with the insights they need to confidently diagnose routine and rare infectious diseases, thereby minimizing the impact of harmful pathogens on humanity. By leveraging its unbiased, pathogen-agnostic mNGS platform, Delve Bio is able to identify a wide range of pathogens with a single test. Founded by world leaders in genomics and infectious disease Drs. Charles Chiu, Joe DeRisi, Michael Wilson, Pardis Sabeti, and Matthew Meyerson, the company is backed by top institutional investors including Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II, Section 32, and GV, along with leading individual investors. For more information, visit www.delve.bio.

