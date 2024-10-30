DELFI Diagnostics Names Robert Guigley as Chief Commercial Officer to Expand Access to Early Cancer Screening

Industry Leader to Drive Adoption of Breakthrough Blood-Based Technology and Fragmentomics Platform for Improved Screening and Monitoring

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DELFI Diagnostics, Inc. , developer of accessible blood-based liquid biopsy tests that deliver a new way to enhance early cancer detection, is announcing the appointment of Robert Guigley as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Drawing on decades of biotechnology and diagnostics experience, Guigley will help shape DELFI’s strategic vision to expand market access and bring breakthrough liquid biopsy technology to healthcare providers and patients.

“Rob is an experienced executive leader in healthcare commercialization and is known for fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration that aligns with our approach to growth,” said Susan Tousi, CEO of DELFI Diagnostics. “With a background in executive-level sales, market access, revenue management, and product strategy and development, Rob will help us drive market opportunities and achieve profitable growth to deliver more business partnerships and clinical integrations with our simple, blood-based test solution for improved cancer screening as well as for our tumor monitoring research service.”

Guigley most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Invitae, where he orchestrated a commercial reorganization to transition from a growth-centric to a sustainable profit model. He led his team to enhance revenue strategies, customer service efficiencies, and sales performance while achieving impressive NPS scores and growth targets. Before Invitae, Rob was the Chief Commercial Officer at Ambry Genetics, where he led significant commercial growth, including a COVID-19 testing program and an innovative program (Ambry CARE) that helped unlock the sizable untapped TAM in hereditary genetics.

“DELFI has the innovative approach, momentum, and leadership team to revolutionize cancer screening,” said Guigley. “I’ve dedicated my career to supporting leaders in healthcare that aim to challenge and disrupt the status quo, and I believe cancer screening markets are ready for DELFI’s approach. I’m thrilled to support the company as it propels market growth and increases patient access.”

Rob’s career also includes impactful roles at Omada Health and Counsyl, where he achieved notable revenue growth, developed strategic health plan initiatives, and built strong partnerships within the industry. He started his pharmaceutical career with AstraZeneca, where he consistently ranked among the top sales performers. He holds an MBA with honors from Boston University and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh.

DELFI tests are built to solve the health issues of the highest-burden population, including those in historically underserved demographics. Its flagship test, FirstLook Lung, is for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening and requires a simple blood draw that can be incorporated with routine blood work. DELFI works with leading healthcare systems, including Allegheny Health Network , Indigenous PACT , OSF Healthcare , and City of Hope . In addition, Nature Communications just published a new paper demonstrating the effectiveness of DELFI Diagnostics’ cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragmentomes in assessing tumor burden for treatment response, monitoring, and clinical outcome prediction.

About DELFI Diagnostics

DELFI Diagnostics is developing next-generation, blood-based tests that are accurate, accessible, and deliver a new way to help detect cancer. DELFI tests are built to solve the highest-burden population health issues, including in historically underserved demographics, and have the potential to save lives on a global scale. FirstLook Lung, for individuals eligible for lung cancer screening, is our first laboratory-developed screening test and requires a simple blood draw that can be incorporated with routine blood work. The test is based on fragmentomics, the discovery that cancer cells are more chaotic than normal cells and, when they die, leave behind tell-tale patterns and characteristics of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the blood. The DELFI platform applies advanced machine-learning technology to whole-genome sequencing data to assess individuals’ cfDNA fragments against populations with and without cancer. FirstLook Lung uses these millions of data points to reliably identify individuals who may have cancer detected through low-dose CT, including early-stage disease, with a negative predictive value of 99.8 percent. This test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. To learn more about the FirstLook Lung test, visitor

