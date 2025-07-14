Defence’s Accum Technology with ADC and Radiopharmaceutical Programs Target Cancer

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("" or the ""), a leading biotechnology company specializing in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that its highly impactful programs on ADC and Radiopharma programs, which includes collaborations and preclinical studies on cancer therapies with Accumare ongoing.Defence's Accum-based ADCs have demonstrated enhanced intracellular delivery and cytotoxic activity in multiple preclinical cancer models compared to conventional ADCs. Defence continues to advance studies that validate additional Accum-based ADCs, including optimization to increase the value and to attract Pharmaceuticals and Biotech companies for potential licensing deals and co-development opportunities. In addition, collaborations and preclinical studies with ADCs companies are ongoing to validate and confirm the significant efficacy improvement when Defence's Accumtechnology is added to their respective ADC.Defence's Radiopharma focused program continues to enhance the optimization of Accumradiolabelling with studies performed by the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories ("CNL") under notably the CNRI-H program that Defence was granted. The complete study is being performed, including biodistribution, pharmacokinetic profile and therapeutic potency, using radiolabelled Accumwith selected antibodies. Defence's scientific team is confident that the addition of the Accumtechnology being applied in the radiopharmaceuticals industry may be transformative.The global antibody drug conjugate (ADC) market size is projected to grow from USD 13.51 billion in 2025 to USD 29.9 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.23% from 2024 to 2034. The global radiopharmaceutical market is projected to reach $16.87-billion (U.S.) by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2025-2033).Defence's Accumtechnology optimization is also currently ongoing, with more detail to be released upon completion of all the studies related.The Company will announce key results when they become available and completed as well as details on partnerships when and if deals and licensing occurred. Defence continues to work on studies in Canada, mainly at Defence's laboratory located in Montreal, Canada and in parallel the Company continues pursuing its plan to expand its presence to the US.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMtechnology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.For further information:Sebastien Plouffe, Founder, President, CEO and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272To view the source version of this press release, please visit