Defence Therapeutics Strengthens Its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Dr. Sarkis Meterissian

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, announces that Dr. Sarkis Meterissian resigned today from the Board of Directors of Defence to deepen engagement with the Company by joining the Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").Defence Therapeutics' current SAB is composed of Rob Leanna, PhD, Danny Chui, PhD and Brendan Hussey, PhD. The addition of Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, who is the Director of the Breast Center of the McGill University Health Centre ("MUHC") and the Head of the MUHC Breast Tumor Site Group, will strengthen the SAB by bringing direct expertise in the drugs and an acute understanding of patients needs."I would like to thank Dr. Sarkis Meterissian for his five years on the Board of Directors. I am confident that his contribution to the SAB will be significant to Defence's success. Sarkis has been a strong believer in Defence's ACCUMplatform since day one, and now more than ever he wants to be more deeply involved in bringing it to the clinics for the benefit of patients," said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it has granted 150,000 incentive stock options to employees and consultants of the Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's omnibus incentive plan. The options are vested immediately and exercisable at a price of 58 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursuing cutting-edge science and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to the patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsSebastien PlouffeCEO, Founder and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit