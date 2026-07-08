Defence Therapeutics Opens New Office in Hamilton to Expand Its Accum Radiopharmaceutical Platform

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accumtechnology, today announced the opening of a new office at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, Ontario, supporting the Company's expanding radiopharmaceutical research and business development activities.Hamilton has emerged as one of Canada's leading hubs for radiopharmaceutical innovation, bringing together world-class capabilities spanning isotope production, radiopharmaceutical discovery, translational research, GMP manufacturing, and clinical translation. Anchored by McMaster University, alongside internationally recognized institutions and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of radiopharmaceutical companies, the region is positioning Hamilton at the forefront of next-generation precision medicine, while helping establish Canada as a global leader in the field."Our expansion into McMaster Innovation Park reflects both the growth of our company and the increasing momentum of our radiopharmaceutical programs," said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "As we continue to advance the Accumplatform, this strategic positioning allows us to build new collaborations, access exceptional expertise and further strengthen the foundation we are building to develop the next generation of precision oncology therapies."McMaster Innovation Park has become home to a growing community of life sciences innovators, offering specialized infrastructure and a collaborative environment designed to accelerate scientific innovation and commercialization. "We are pleased to welcome Defence Therapeutics to McMaster Innovation Park. Companies like Defence strengthen the collaborative innovation ecosystem that helps scale companies and advance emerging strengths in areas like radiopharmaceuticals and precision oncology. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success," said Dr. Gailene Tobin Vandenheuvel, CEO of McMaster Innovation Park.The new Hamilton location complements Defence's expanding research capabilities and reflects the Company's broader strategy of building the scientific infrastructure, expertise and partnerships needed to maximize the potential of its Accumplatform across multiple precision oncology applications, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), radiopharmaceuticals and other complex biologics. To learn more or explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactDefence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsSebastien PlouffeCEO, Founder and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit