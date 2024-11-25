Defence Announces Dr. Maxime Parisotto as CSO, Director of Science and Business Development

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (“Defence” or the “Company”), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce that Dr. Maxime Parisotto has joined the Company as Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Science and Business Development.

Dr. Maxime Parisotto is a seasoned biochemist with over 20 years of experience spanning academic research, drug development, and innovation. He holds a PhD in biochemistry focused on breast cancer and metabolism and has held postdoctoral fellowships at prestigious institutions, including the IGBMC in Strasbourg, France, and the Université de Montréal. As Senior Analyst, he contributed to significant investment decisions at adMare Bioinnovations. He also holds a graduate certificate in life science entrepreneurship development from Concordia university and will be graduating with an MBA from Sherbrooke University in April 2025.

Dr. Parisotto has a robust track record of leadership, including managing multidisciplinary teams, contributing to high-impact scientific publications. Before joining adMare, he led research initiatives in cancer biology and stem cells at institutions such as the IRCM and Université de Montréal. He is an active member of the Canadian biotech ecosystem, with an extensive professional network contacts and regular participation in national and international conferences. His research and business interests focus on advancing drug development from discovery to clinical stages and fostering collaborations between academia, industry, and investors to drive innovation in biopharmaceuticals. His scientific expertise’s are mainly in oncology, protein biochemistry, cell metabolism and stem cells biology.

“I am honored and excited to join Defence Therapeutics as CSO, Director of Science & Business Development. I strongly believe that Defence’s proprietary Accum® technology platform has a great potential for the development of targeted therapies that will make a difference for the patients,” mentioned Dr. Maxime Parisotto.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Maxime Parisotto as he is an accomplished and strong scientist with a mission to focus on the scientific programs that will increase the value of Defence Therapeutics. His business knowledge is definitely an important aspect that will guide and inspire the Company’s growth and development for the benefit of Defence’s shareholders,” mentioned Sébastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Founder of Defence Therapeutics.

The Company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Parisotto, in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence’s stock option plan. Each stock option vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of 60 cents per share for a period of three years from the grant date.

Defence would like to mention that Dr. Moutih Rafei is no longer with the Company. The Company would like to thank Dr. Rafei for his contributions.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

