DecisionRx, Inc. and BeneCard PBF Partner to Redefine Pharmacy Benefits Through Personalized Medication Optimization

INDIANAPOLIS & BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionRx, Inc., a leader in Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO), and BeneCard PBF, the original Pharmacy Benefit Facilitator (PBF), today announced a strategic partnership designed to bring personalized, data-driven medication insights to BeneCard PBF’s clients and members nationwide.

By combining DecisionRx, Inc.’s advanced pharmacogenomics and analytics platform with BeneCard PBF’s transparent, outcomes-focused PBF model, the collaboration aims to reduce medication failure, improve health outcomes, and generate measurable savings for employers and health plans.

Partnership Highlights

Precision Meets Purpose: DecisionRx, Inc.’s MTO solution leverages clinical pharmacists, genomic data, and prescription intelligence to ensure therapies are effective, personalized, and safe - addressing the nearly 40% of prescriptions that may be ineffective or even harmful.





DecisionRx, Inc.’s MTO solution leverages clinical pharmacists, genomic data, and prescription intelligence to ensure therapies are effective, personalized, and safe - addressing the nearly 40% of prescriptions that may be ineffective or even harmful. A New Standard in Pharmacy Benefits : BeneCard PBF doesn’t just manage pharmacy benefits—it facilitates a better experience. Its pass-through, auditable pricing model and member-first philosophy align seamlessly with DecisionRx, Inc.’s value-based, evidence-driven clinical approach.





: BeneCard PBF doesn’t just manage pharmacy benefits—it facilitates a better experience. Its pass-through, auditable pricing model and member-first philosophy align seamlessly with DecisionRx, Inc.’s value-based, evidence-driven clinical approach. Shared Risk, Shared Success: In partnership, the two organizations will offer value-based and risk-share options for plan sponsors - ensuring that financial incentives are directly tied to measurable improvements in health outcomes and cost savings.

Jeff Shea, President of BeneCard PBF, commented:

"At BeneCard PBF, we've believed in the power of pharmacogenomics from the beginning—we were early adopters because we saw its potential to improve care. But this partnership takes it to the next level. It's no longer just about testing—it's about turning those insights into real-time, evidence-based action. As a Pharmacy Benefit Facilitator—our role isn't to manage benefits-it's to facilitate better health outcomes. With this evolved value-based approach that ties success to results, we're proud to offer our clients and their members the evidence-based care they deserve."

Travis Morgan, Co‑Founder and President of DecisionRx, added:

“We are excited by the opportunity to impact the lives of BeneCard PBF’s members through our MTO platform. Innovative PBM partners like BeneCard understand that medication therapy optimization is more than cost management—it’s about empowering better clinical decision‑making and improving patient outcomes.”

Value‑Add for Clients and Members

Smarter Medication Guidance:

Providers and patients receive custom medication guidance based on genomic and claims data, improving therapeutic accuracy and reducing trial‑and‑error prescribing.

Providers and patients receive custom medication guidance based on genomic and claims data, improving therapeutic accuracy and reducing trial‑and‑error prescribing. Lower Costs with Better Outcomes :

Studies show DecisionRx’s MTO model can lower annual total cost of care by ~$3,600 per Medicare patient and ~$1,200 for under‑65 enrollees.

: Studies show DecisionRx’s MTO model can lower annual total cost of care by ~$3,600 per Medicare patient and ~$1,200 for under‑65 enrollees. Aligned Incentives, Real Transparency:

BeneCard PBF’s fully auditable, pass-through PBF model ensures clients know where every dollar goes while DecisionRx’s outcome‑oriented clinical services offers a compelling value proposition to union health funds, self-insured employers, and other plan sponsors.

About BeneCard PBF

BeneCard PBF is a pharmacy benefit facilitator (PBF) committed to redefining what pharmacy benefits should be. With a transparent, member-centered approach, BeneCard PBF partners with employers, labor funds, and health plans to deliver clear pricing, flexible programs, and better health outcomes. As a PBF, BeneCard PBF doesn’t just manage benefits, it facilitates a new standard of care.

About DecisionRx

DecisionRx is a value‑based healthcare company that helps reduce medication failure and health care waste through its patented Medication Therapy Optimization platform. Using the most current data science and clinical evidence, DecisionRx clinical pharmacists deliver personalized medication recommendations to prescribers. Medication Therapy Optimization has been shown to reduce total annualized healthcare costs by thousands of dollars per patient by avoiding unnecessary outpatient, inpatient, and emergency department utilization.

Media Contacts

DecisionRx Media Relations

Michael Tilton, CGO

(480) 645-2336| media@DecisionRx.com

BeneCard PBF Media

Joel West, SVP Marketing

(629)309-5005| joel.west@benecardpbf.com