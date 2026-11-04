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DaVita Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Joel Ackerman, and its Group Vice President of Investor Relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Fireside Chat Presentation: 1:15 pm EST

To view the live webcast, visit the UBS conference page and create a free registration.

Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2026

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Fireside Chat Presentation: 8:40 am EST

To view the live webcast, visit the Wolfe conference page and create a free registration.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey — from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of September 30, 2026, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 298,100 patients at 3,269 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,671 centers were located in the United States and 598 centers were located in 14 countries outside of the United States. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

IR@davita.com

 

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SOURCE DaVita

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