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Damora Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 1, 2026

May 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Damora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMRA) (“Damora”), a biotechnology company working to fundamentally redefine care for patients with blood disorders, today announced that it granted equity awards to two newly-hired, non-executive employees. The inducement grants were approved by Damora’s independent Compensation Committee and were made as material inducements to such individuals’ acceptance of employment with Damora in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 57,500 shares of the Damora’s common stock with a 10-year term and an exercise price of $25.66 per share. The options vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the applicable grant date and in equal monthly installments for the following 36 months. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement.

About Damora Therapeutics

Damora Therapeutics is an innovative biotechnology company that aims to fundamentally redefine care for people with hematologic disorders. We are advancing a new generation of biologics to treat mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms, including essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, where there is significant medical need for disease-modifying treatments. With multiple programs with best-in-class potential on track to enter clinical development in 2026, our goal is to rapidly bring forward optimized therapies with broad mutation coverage and exceptional convenience to dramatically improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.damoratx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Lia Dangelico
Deerfield Group
lia.dangelico@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Massachusetts Compensation
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