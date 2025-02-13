SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

DAAN Biotherapeutics Signs Antibody Exclusive Licensing Agreement with LigaChem Biosciences for ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) Therapeutic Development

February 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAAN Biotherapeutics, a leading innovative drug development company specializing in T-cell receptor (TCR)- based therapies, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with LigaChem Biosciences for a novel tumor-targeting antibody to advance the development and commercialization of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC).

By leveraging DAAN Biotherapeutics’ next-generation antibody technology, built upon its exceptional target discovery and antibody development capabilities, LigaChem Biosciences is now positioned to take a significant step forward in ADC development for solid tumor patients.

DAAN Biotherapeutics has successfully established a proprietary pipeline for efficiently developing antibodies targeting overexpressed tumor targets in solid cancers through a strategic partnership with OmniAb.

Byoung Chul Cho, MD, the CEO of DAAN Biotherapeutics, stated, “We will continue to develop state-of-the-art antibodies targeting solid tumors and collaborate with global pharmaceutical companies in the ADC field. Beyond ADCs, we also aim to become a global leader in solid tumor-targeting T-cell engagers using our proprietary TACTIC (Tumor Targeting Conditionally Activated T Cell Engager) platform.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daan-biotherapeutics-signs-antibody-exclusive-licensing-agreement-with-ligachem-biosciences-for-adc-antibody-drug-conjugate-therapeutic-development-302375629.html

SOURCE DAAN Biotherapeutics

Asia Collaboration Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Deals
AbbVie Triples Down on T Cell Therapies in Xilio Deal Worth Up to $2.1B
February 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Collaboration
Lilly Signs Back-to-Back Deals in MASH, Cancer
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac