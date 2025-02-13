DAAN Biotherapeutics Signs Antibody Exclusive Licensing Agreement with LigaChem Biosciences for ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) Therapeutic Development

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DAAN Biotherapeutics, a leading innovative drug development company specializing in T-cell receptor (TCR)- based therapies, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with LigaChem Biosciences for a novel tumor-targeting antibody to advance the development and commercialization of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC).

By leveraging DAAN Biotherapeutics’ next-generation antibody technology, built upon its exceptional target discovery and antibody development capabilities, LigaChem Biosciences is now positioned to take a significant step forward in ADC development for solid tumor patients.

DAAN Biotherapeutics has successfully established a proprietary pipeline for efficiently developing antibodies targeting overexpressed tumor targets in solid cancers through a strategic partnership with OmniAb.

Byoung Chul Cho, MD, the CEO of DAAN Biotherapeutics, stated, “We will continue to develop state-of-the-art antibodies targeting solid tumors and collaborate with global pharmaceutical companies in the ADC field. Beyond ADCs, we also aim to become a global leader in solid tumor-targeting T-cell engagers using our proprietary TACTIC (Tumor Targeting Conditionally Activated T Cell Engager) platform.”

