Cytovance Biologics Launches Standalone Analytical Services to Accelerate Biologics Development

Offering includes GMP and non-GMP analytical testing for biopharma companies at every stage of development

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytovance Biologics, a leading US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the expansion of its analytical services portfolio with standalone analytical capabilities for biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients. The new approach provides access to Cytovance's experienced analytical team and regulatory-ready analytical solutions without requiring a manufacturing engagement.

Building on more than 20 years of experience supporting biologics development and manufacturing programs, Cytovance is making its analytical expertise available as a standalone service to help sponsors address growing demands for outsourced analytical support. Customers can now engage Cytovance for standalone analytical method development, transfer, qualification, validation, product characterization, release testing, stability studies and storage while maintaining flexibility in their development and manufacturing strategies.

"Today's biotechnology companies face increasing pressure to advance programs quickly while managing limited internal resources, evolving regulatory requirements, and increasingly complex development pathways," said Ping Zhang, CEO of Cytovance Biologics. "By expanding our analytical services, we are providing sponsors with access to experienced scientists, robust analytical capabilities, and quality-driven processes that support informed decision-making throughout development. Our goal is to help clients move programs forward efficiently and with confidence."

The expanded analytical services support programs from early-stage development through commercialization and are available under both GMP and non-GMP environments. For emerging biotechnology companies operating with lean teams and limited laboratory infrastructure, Cytovance offers analytical development expertise and platform methodologies that can help accelerate product characterization and development activities. As programs advance, sponsors can leverage GMP-compliant testing and stability services that support regulatory submissions, process validation efforts, and commercial readiness.

"Our approach is centered on becoming a strategic analytical partner and an extension of our clients' teams," said Sudha Ankala, Ph.D., PMP, Senior Director of Program Management at Cytovance Biologics. "Whether a sponsor requires a single analytical study, ongoing stability support, or routine GMP testing, we provide scientific expertise, rapid communication and the flexibility needed to adapt to evolving program requirements and development timelines."

The company expects demand for U.S.-based analytical services to continue to grow as biologics pipelines expand and organizations seek dependable domestic partners. The launch of standalone analytical services further strengthens Cytovance's commitment to providing flexible, science-driven solutions for biologics developers.

For more information about Cytovance's analytical testing services, visit www.cytovance.com.

About Cytovance:

Cytovance Biologics is an established large molecule CDMO that is large enough to support you at every stage and small enough to stay agile, providing your program with the care it deserves. For 20 years, Team Cytovance has offered flexibility and ingenuity across a full range of integrated services, supporting mammalian- and microbial-derived products on their journey from molecule to commercial manufacturing.

Follow us on LinkedIn: @Cytovance Biologics

Emily Steinhauer

esteinhauer@cglife.com