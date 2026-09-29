Cyted Health appoints Thomas West as Board Chair and Robert Epstein as Non-Executive Director to drive US growth

CAMBRIDGE, England and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cyted Health, a leading gastrointestinal molecular diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Thomas West as Chair of its Board of Directors and Non-Executive Director, and the appointment of Robert Epstein as a Non-Executive Director, to support the company's continued commercial growth across the US and UK.

West is a seasoned medtech executive with more than 35 years of experience leading and advising medtech organizations. He served as President, CEO and Director of Nalu Medical, a neurostimulation device company providing solutions for chronic pain, which was acquired by Boston Scientific in January 2026 for $600 million. Prior to Nalu, West was the President and CEO of Intersect ENT, an ear, nose and throat company, which was sold to Medtronic for $1.1 billion in May 2022. He led Hologic's global molecular diagnostic business and has broad healthcare experience from his 23-year tenure with Johnson & Johnson. West serves on the Boards of Directors of Ceribell (neurologic conditions), SI-BONE (orthopedic implants) and ViCentra (diabetes).

Epstein similarly brings more than 35 years of leadership and advisory experience across diagnostics, life sciences and healthcare. He is Chairman of the Board at Veracyte, a genomic diagnostics company, and serves on the Boards of Fate Therapeutics, Tasso Inc, PinxDx and the Estonian Multiomics Company (EMC). He previously served on the Board of Illumina and chaired Decipher Biosciences before its acquisition by Veracyte. Earlier in his career, Epstein spent more than two decades at Medco Health Solutions, including as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Research and Development Officer.

"Cyted's Board gets stronger today with Tom joining as Chair and Robert as a Non-Executive Director," said Marcel Gehrung, CEO and Co-founder of Cyted Health. "Their appointments significantly strengthen the Board as we enter our next phase of growth. Together, they bring the strategic and operational expertise needed to support Cyted in expanding adoption of our technology. I also want to thank our previous Chair, Gail Marcus, for her leadership and invaluable contributions in helping Cyted reach so many important clinical and commercial milestones."

About Cyted Health

Cyted Health believes early and accurate identification of esophageal disease can change the clinical clock - bringing clarity sooner, so clinicians can act earlier with greater impact.

The company is dedicated to improving early detection and prevention of esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its platform combines minimally invasive cell collection with high-resolution molecular analysis to detect early biological changes associated with Barrett's esophagus and cancer. Cyted Health has built a robust portfolio of peer-reviewed publications and conducted over 40,000 tests using its diagnostic platform.

Cyted Health cares about restoring time when medicine does its best work: clearer answers, more informed decisions, and fewer patients left waiting in anxiety, so more people can get back to life, facing forward with confidence not concern.

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SOURCE Cyted Health