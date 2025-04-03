CVS Health to hold first quarter 2025 earnings conference call

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

About CVS Health

December 31, 2024

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of, the Company had more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 90 million plan members, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated more than 36 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company’s integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Ethan Slavin

860-273-6095

SlavinE@cvshealth.com

Investor contact

Larry McGrath

800-201-0938

investorinfo@cvshealth.com

