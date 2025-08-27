Curiteva Launches the Inspire Anterior Lumbar Portfolio

Curiteva, Inc., a leading technology and manufacturing company, proudly announces the release of the first offering from its innovative Anterior Lumbar Inspire Portfolio. This advanced platform includes implant offerings in both monolithic and stand-alone designs, complemented by a comprehensive plating system for construct support.

Inspire Anterior Lumbar Launch



The Inspire portfolio builds upon its proven success, with more than 7,300 Inspire Interbodies already implanted across four product lines; Cervical, lumbar PLIF, lumbar TLIF and lumbar ALIF. Data underscores its efficacy, showcasing consistent evidence of both on-growth and through-growth throughout the implant's structure, elevating the standard of patient care.

Randy Dryer, MD, from the Central Texas Spine Institute and Curiteva's Chief Medical Director commented, "I have been using the Inspire technology since the launch of the Inspire Cervical Implant in April of 2023, and the results have been remarkable. It has improved my outcomes with the elimination of implant subsidence, as well as expedited robust fusions in a way I haven't seen in my 40+ years as a spine surgeon. The implant is exceptionally strong and tolerates vigorous impaction, and I'm thrilled to now have this available as an option for my anterior lumbar approaches."

Engineered with Curiteva's proprietary and internally developed Fused Strand Deposition 3D printers, Inspire implants feature a fully interconnected and integrated porous structure traversing the entire implant. Combined with its HAFUSE sub-micron nano-texturing, Inspire promotes through-growth, creating a superior biological environment for bone integration.

Chris Schultz, Vice President of Marketing at Curiteva, highlighted the importance of this launch, stating, "This limited release represents a key milestone for our company as we introduce our Anterior Lumbar offering to the market. The forthcoming Stand-alone version is poised to become the flagship product of this portfolio and is set to launch later this year. In addition, we will be starting the Inspire Lateral Project in parallel to the full anterior launch to offer our surgeons a comprehensive offering and round out our Anterolateral Platform."

The Anterior Lumbar Inspire Portfolio exemplifies Curiteva's commitment to advancing medical innovation and improving patient care. With its cutting-edge design and proven impact, this offering is set to define the future of spinal implant technology.

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, AL. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a proprietary HAFUSE sub-micron surface designed to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials promote osseointegration, accelerate healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com .

