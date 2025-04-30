SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Curis to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 6, 2025

April 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participants may join by dialing (800)-836-8184 from the United States or (646)-357-8785 from other locations or a live audio webcast can be accessed here or from the events & presentations section of the Curis website. A replay of the conference call will be available at www.curis.com.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and as a frontline combination therapy with venetoclax and azacitidine in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-report-first-quarter-2025-financial-and-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-6-2025-302441183.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

Massachusetts Earnings Events
Curis, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Octagon Winds Down After Deprioritizing Lead Program
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman trapped on the road of endless loop
Earnings
Novartis CEO Brushes Off Tariffs but Says Trump Pricing Controls Would Be ‘Devastating’
April 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: AstraZeneca's manufacturing facility in Sweden
Pipeline
AstraZeneca Abandons Neuroscience, Prioritizes Weight Loss, Immunology
April 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Regeneron Shares Tumble as Eylea Declines Make for a ‘Messy Quarter’ To Come
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong