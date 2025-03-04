CureDuchenne and Children’s Hospital of Orange County Partner to Bring World-Class Care to Families with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC Will Expand Access to Exceptional Care, Deliver Cutting-Edge Treatments, and Drive Innovative Research

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a global leader in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) research, care, and advocacy, has announced a landmark partnership with Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) to establish the CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC. This initiative will provide state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary care and the latest advancements in diagnostics and treatment—all in one location, enhancing access to families in Southern California and beyond.

CureDuchenne, a nonprofit based in Newport Beach, CA, that serves a global patient population, and CHOC, a premier pediatric healthcare system that is now part of Rady Children’s Health, are building on decades of expertise to establish world-class care and research, integrating cutting-edge therapies, clinical trials, and expert-led services to enhance both quality of life and long-term outcomes for individuals with DMD and other neuromuscular diseases. CureDuchenne has granted CHOC nearly $1.5 million over three years to fund the CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC. Key aims of the partnership are to:

expand CHOC’s multidisciplinary neuromuscular program, offering a range of specialties all under one roof;

advance the use of next-generation diagnostics for earlier and more precise disease monitoring.

accelerate access to gene therapies and emerging treatments through the Outpatient Infusion Center to be located in CHOC’s new nine-story, outpatient tower in Orange, CA ;

; develop a national model for adult transition, ensuring long-term, comprehensive care as patients age;

expand participation in clinical trials and research initiatives to ensure more individuals have access to promising therapies and scientific advancements; and

create standards of care with a unique perspective on Southern California’s diverse patient population, including prioritizing the special concerns of low-income families facing health inequities.

“Comprehensive care from an experienced, multidisciplinary healthcare team is critical to addressing the complex needs of children living with Duchenne. Through our partnership with CHOC, we are creating a seamless, patient-centered approach that integrates expert clinical care with groundbreaking research and innovative treatments. With CHOC’s world-class medical expertise and CureDuchenne’s commitment to accelerating therapy development, the CureDuchenne Clinic at CHOC will not only enhance access to the best possible care but also drive forward the next generation of Duchenne treatments—helping individuals live longer, stronger lives,” said Debra Miller, Founder and CEO of CureDuchenne.

“I am so honored to provide leading-edge care for this special patient population and their families. Our Neuromuscular Program is deeply grateful to CureDuchenne for investing in our work to rapidly elevate how we care for our patients with DMD. We are at an incredible moment to drive advancements in care and our partnership with CureDuchenne will help us chart a bright future,” said Dr. Julian Thomas, Medical Director of the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC.

The CureDuchenne Clinic within the Neuromuscular Program at CHOC will be led by a dedicated team of leading specialists under the direction of Dr. Julian Thomas and Dr. John Crawford, Medical Director, Neurology, CHOC and Co-Medical Director CHOC Neurosciences Institute.

About CureDuchenne

Over twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne’s innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 18 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy. In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative biobank and data registry, accelerating research toward a cure. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org.

