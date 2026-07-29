Curebound Strengthens Leadership with Three Key Executive Hires

Mary Meyer appointed Chief Advancement Officer, Scotty Cadet, Ph.D. appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Research, and Leena Gupta appointed Chief Financial Officer to accelerate fundraising, manage growth, and strengthen scientific leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CancerChallenge--Curebound, a community-powered cancer research accelerator, today announced three key additions to its leadership team: Mary Meyer as Chief Advancement Officer, Scotty Cadet, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Research, and Leena Gupta as Chief Financial Officer. Together, they bring decades of experience in philanthropy, cancer research, artificial intelligence, budget management, and strategic planning to Curebound's mission of funding bold science in early cancer detection and personalized therapy to accelerate cancer research and save lives.

A philanthropy leader with a track record of transformational gifts

Meyer brings 35+ years of experience leading high-performing advancement teams across healthcare, medical research, city government, and international cooperation. In 21 years at Scripps Health, she served as Corporate Vice President of the Scripps Health Foundation, and as Regional Senior Director, led capital campaigns for Scripps Mercy Hospital, Scripps Cancer Center, and Scripps Cardiovascular Institute, closing lead gifts ranging from $10 million to $45 million.

At Curebound, Meyer will lead advancement strategy and oversee major campaigns across philanthropy, foundations, endowments, and corporate partnerships, while expanding relationships with research institutions and leading the development, marketing, sponsorship, and community outreach teams.

"Curebound turns community collaboration into real momentum against cancer," said Curebound Chief Advancement Officer Mary Meyer. "I've spent my career building the relationships and resources that drive discovery, and I can't imagine a more urgent or inspiring mission. I look forward to partnering with our donors, board of directors, scientific advisors, and the broader San Diego community to fund the science that gives cancer patients and families more time."

A scientist who bridges the discovery-to-patient pipeline

Dr. Cadet brings 17+ years of experience spanning drug discovery through late-stage clinical development — from regenerative medicine research at Lonza and the National Institute on Aging (NIH) to immuno-oncology clinical development at ImmunityBio, work that has produced several patents and an FDA-approved drug. Cadet holds a doctorate in cancer biology from Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, with graduate training in molecular and cellular pharmacology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he also trained as a stem cell scientist. Most recently, at LabCorp, he co-led a sizable contract research organization department before joining Curebound.

At Curebound, Cadet will lead the organization’s internal research group and Scientific Advisory Board in identifying and selecting the research most likely to bridge the gap between discovery and patients, bringing scientific rigor and a proprietary selection process leveraging AI technology to enhance the organization’s research investment decisions.

"I'm energized to work alongside Curebound's Scientific Advisory Board and world-class research institutions to identify cancer research best positioned to move from the lab to the patient," said Curebound Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Research Scotty Cadet, Ph.D. "We must close the gap between funding and science to advance early detection, develop better treatments, and give patients hope for cures in the near future."

A finance leader with deep expertise advising nonprofit and philanthropic organizations

Leena Gupta is a strategic CFO and finance leader with 25+ years advising organizations across healthcare, nonprofit, and private sectors, with deep expertise supporting foundations, fundraising platforms, and mission-driven enterprises. She previously served as a Managing Director at Ascent, U.S. Bank's ultra-high-net-worth multi-family office, before launching her fractional CFO practice, and co-founded several ventures, including Coin Up, a mobile donation platform recognized with grants from the Gates Foundation and others. Gupta serves as Treasurer on the Board of Governors for the San Diego Foundation, a $1.7 billion endowment, and is a founding board member of the CFO Leadership Council and the MIT Sloan Club of San Diego. She holds an MBA from MIT Sloan and a degree in public accounting from Loyola University Chicago.

At Curebound, Gupta will guide the organization's financial strategy, oversee budgeting and reporting, and ensure regulatory compliance to support Curebound's steadily growing revenue that will fund a greater number of impactful cancer research studies.

"Curebound's mission to accelerate cancer research is deeply personal to so many, and I'm honored to help steward the financial strategy behind it," said Curebound Chief Financial Officer Leena Gupta. "By strengthening Curebound’s financial foundation, we can direct more resources toward the innovative research that brings cures within reach."

Curebound Chief Executive Officer Robin Toft said Meyer, Cadet and Gupta are joining Curebound at a pivotal moment.

"Mary's extraordinary track record in philanthropy will expand the already impressive donor community that fuels our work. Scotty's scientific rigor and AI experience will sharpen how we identify and fund the research proposals with the highest likelihood of helping patients. And Leena’s financial expertise will strengthen Curebound's foundation and sustain our ability to fund more research. All three share our conviction that cures are within reach, and their leadership and experience will help us get there faster," said Toft.

Join Curebound on the road to end cancer at the Curebound Cancer Challenge at UC San Diego on August 1.

About Curebound

Curebound is a community-powered cancer research accelerator dedicated to advancing breakthrough science into cures. By breaking down barriers, investing in high-impact cancer studies and forging powerful collaborations among top scientists, advocates, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, Curebound advances bold science toward better detection and treatments to give patients and families more time. Headquartered in San Diego, a leading global hub for life sciences and cancer research, Curebound is driven by one goal: cures in our lifetime. www.curebound.org.

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